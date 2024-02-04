Fortune has finally favoured Anthony Cacace to some degree as his world title opportunity remains well and truly alive.

The Irish fight fraternity feared the worst when news broke Tyson Fury’s had to pull out of his showdown with Oleksandr Usyk after suffering a cut in sparring.

The entire card set for The Kingson in Riyhad Saudi Arabia was cancelled and along with was the former British Champion’s world title fight with IBF champion Joe Cordina.

The Belfast super featherweight attempted to remain positive and was hopeful the fight would be postponed rather than cancelled.

It appears he was right to remain optimistic, as the fight drops on the rescheduled card.

The mercurial talent will now attempt to dethrone the Welsh world title holder in May.

It was tonight confirmed that “Tyson Fury’s undisputed heavyweight championship clash with Oleksandr Usyk has been rescheduled for May 18th in Riyad and IBF Super Featherweight champion Joe Cordina will defend his title against IBO champion Anthony Cacace on the undercard.”

Photo credit Mark Mead