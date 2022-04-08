New Career Chapter, Same American Dream for Tony Browne

An improved Tony Browne [5-1(0)]is ready to put a nightmare defeat behind him and start living the American dream from tomorrow night on.

The Dublin super middle finally makes his Star Boxing and stateside debut when he trades leather with former UFC fighter Leandro Silva [3(2)-5(0)] in Upstate New York.

The Steven O’Rourke-trained former amateur of note has enjoyed a nomadic existence since turning over, going to work in Poland, Spain, and Belgium while he waited for pandemic closed doors to re-open.

Now he can finally fight on a show run by his New York-based promoters and he believes he is ready to lay down professional roots and start progressing his career.

“I’m sure the win Saturday will be the start of the American journey for me,” he tells Irish-Boxing.com.

“I am buzzing to finally be on American soil and start this chapter of my career,” he adds before stressing he is aware victory is paramount.

“But for now my focus is on what I gotta do in the ring after the first bell Saturday.”

The Rathmines talent goes into Saturday night’s test and American audition at the Rivers Casino and Resort off the back of a defeat. Browne was upset by Holland’s Chico Kwasi last summer, suffering a surprise early setback.

The reverse did prompt a brief period of reflection and a longer period of correcting, as the Dub and his team spent time trying to make specific improvements. However, it has in no way damaged the 27-year-olds self belief.

“The last fight I learned a lot,” he continues.

“It’s taught me a lot about my preparation coming into fights and managing energy levels better and I’ve made adjustments.

“I’ve made adjustments across the board in my training schedule and my nutrition. I’m feeling very strong and super fit so I’ll be looking to impose those assets,” he adds before revealing the reverse was just a bump along a road he remains confident still leads to success.

“As far as I’m concerned it was a blip in what’s going to be a great career ahead. I’ve proven my level to myself and my team and I look forward to getting back in Saturday now.”

Expanding on the improvements he has looked to make Browne adds: “Since my last fight I’ve been laying low, I’ve been working really hard in the background.:

“I’ve been sparring top quality rounds over in the UK and Steven has really focused on developing aspects of my game.”