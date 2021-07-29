NEW Belfast Show CONFIRMED

MHD Promotions have announced their first show since the onset of the pandemic, with boxing returning to the Europa Hotel.

Tonight promoter Mark Dunlop confirmed that a dinner card – ‘Bomb Proof’ – will take place at the Belfast city centre hotel on Saturday September 4th.

Currently on the bill are EU super featherweight mandatory Eric Donovan, local featherweight debutant Colm Murphy, and Scottish heavyweight Nick Campbell.

Donovan [13(7)-1(1)] was due to face Italian Mario Alfano [15(4)-2(0)-1] for the EU belt in Italy in May only to be forced to pull out due to a rib injury. The popular southpaw, currently featuring in RTÉ’s Olympic boxing coverage, will get back to business here in what is currently a scheduled six rounder.

Murphy, a Commonwealth Youth bronze medallist will be making his pro debut over four rounds having signed up with Dunlop last month.

Campbell, a former pro rugby player, currently sits at 2-0.

Opponents for all three will be confirmed in due course.

It will be the first MHD bill since ‘Summer Brawl’ at the same venue in May 2019, with a card at the Stormont Hotel in March 2021 unable to take place due to COVID restrictions.

The MHD stable also features Belfast talents such as lightweights James Tennyson and Paul Hyland, flyweight prospect Conor Quinn, and Tommy McCarthy – who will be defending his European cruiserweight title versus Chris Billam Smith at Fight Camp this Saturday night.

‘Bomb Proof’ comes during a busy period for boxing in Belfast, with the Féile Fight Night set for the Falls Park on Friday August 6th and further Autumn bills from Boxing Ireland Promotions and MTK Global being mooted.