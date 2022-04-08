Never Forget Your Roots – Pro Prospect Cian Doyle remains Crumlin to the Core

Cian Doyle [2-0] went from dishing out punches in the ring on Friday night to dishing out fight advice from the crowd at the Dublin Championships days later.

The young talent didn’t spend too much time celebrating his second career victory in Scotland, as he was in attendance at the Dublin Championships early this week, where he was supporting his club mates and his younger sister.

The Crumlin trained pro prospect continues to tap into that amateur team spirit and was shoulder to shoulder with some of the fans that came to watch him Glasgow as the likes of Saorise Hammond, Robyn Carlyle, Alannah Murphy, Lynn Daly and Lauren Boyhan picked up county titles for the storied club.

Doyle’s younger sister Mia Doyle, 11, was also in action and reached the county final, where she lost out in a close fight.

It’s anything but a break from the sport but Doyle wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I went down to watch all the Crumlin girls and boys on Monday night, they all boxed great and there’s some great young boxers coming up in the club which is great to see,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I especially went down to support my little sister, she was boxing in the Dublin final on Tuesday night. I don’t need a break, I went back training in the boxing club Tuesday. I do miss it when I take a few days off I do be dying to get back into a routine of training. I’m just so used to it at this stage.”

Reflecting on his own performance rather than the displays of Crumlin’s emerging talent, Doyle was equally as positive.

“I was happy with the win, I thought my performance was good against a tricky southpaw. It’s always gonna be awkward against them type of opponents but overall I was happy with the performance.”

Doyle won every round against a grizzled Steven Maguire. A regular on the scene, ‘Livewire’ Maguire proved he is dangerous last month when he dropped well-backed debutant Liam McHugh and stopped him in three rounds but Doyle, a good underage amateur, had too much skill and took a 40-36 nod on the referee’s card.

Explaining the calm approach he says: ” I was aware [he came into the fight on the back of a knockout win], I had a little look at he’s BoxRec but I wasn’t nervous or anything about it. It’s good knowing that there coming to win and trying to push you.”

” But I try not to look too much into opponents, I let Phil [Sutcliffe] do that and he tells me what I need to do against them.”

“I knew that this fella was a bit better and he came forward a lot more and came for the win, he was strong aswell so I had to be a bit more careful and not fall in with anything. I thought I handled him well and my engine and tempo was too much for him.”

The featherweight is keen to go again soon but the cut he suffered means he may have to wait until mid-Summer.

“I’m hoping to be back out soon hopefully in June and another step up in opponent again, I got a bad enough cut from a head clash in the fourth round so I had to get a few stitches after the fight and I’ve to wait a few weeks for that to heal up to get back in sparring so it’s looking like it will be in June.”