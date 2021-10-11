Nellins and Cooke to fight on MHD XI Card

The final MHD XI lineup has been confirmed with Tony Nellins [5-0-1] and Conor Cooke [3(2)-0] adding to the ‘comeback’ feel to the show.

Nellins and Cooke join the likes of Conrad Cummings and Matthew Fitzsimons in ending long periods out of the ring on the Europa hosted November 13 card.

Nellins hasn’t been seen in action since he defeated Alex Bazza in Bellshill in January of 2019. The Belfast battler has always entertained when he has fought but has not always been busy.

In fact, there was a five-year break between his second and third fight and over a year between his fourth and his fifth.

Nellins has since teamed up with Kevin Maree and joined the Maree Boxing stable and will most likely look to get busy as we move toward 2021.

Cooke makes his first appearance since he beat Cork’s Staz Tomasevski in the Devenish, in November of 2019.

‘Da Crooke’ has been very vocal about wanting step-up fights since that victory and came close to securing a couple. That step-up keenness was proven when the Antrim fighter twice agreed to fight Welsh champion Nathan Thorley, only for the fight to fall through twice, much to his disappointment.

— BOXING IRELAND (@LoveIrishBoxing) October 9, 2021

Boxing Ireland’s Cooke most likely faces a ring rust freeing fight on November 13 but history suggests he will go looking for names after he shakes off the cobwebs.

Scottish heavyweight with strong Belfast links, Nick Campbell will also appear on the show as well Cummings Fitzsimons and Colm Murphy.