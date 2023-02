National Under-18 Championships semi-final results

22 bouts were decided in the first session of 2023 National U18 Championship semi-finals at the National Stadiu on Saturday night.

National Under-18 Championships

QF – 63kg Caprice Coiley (Clonard A) 3-2 Breanna Johnson (Tredagh)

46kg Keelin Moore (Setanta L) RED WIN RSCI Logan Rice (Holy Trinity)

48kg Alfie Jordan (Olympic L) 3-2 Karl R eilly (Immaculata)

48kg Louis Rooney (Star A) 3-2 Antonio Bozkaya (East Meath)

51kg Jamie Graham (Clonard A) W/O

51kg Patsy Joyce (Olympic L) 5-0 Calum Sweeney (Gilford)

54kg Jack Harkin (Oakleaf) 0-5 Martin McDonagh (Avona)

54kg Anton Genocky (Dublin Docklands) 3-2 Johnny Harty (Portlaoise)

57kg Callum Ruth (Avona) 5-0 Sean Murray Lynch (Darndale)

57kg Sean Tyndall (Dublin Docklands) 5-0 Blain Fitzgerald (Corinthians)

60kg Ryan Jenkins (Olympic L) 3-2 Bernie Stokes (Oakleaf)

60kg Roy Colgan (Avona) 5-0 Eugene White (Dealgan)

63.5kg Lee McEvoy (Avona) RED WIN RSC2 Troy Cahill (West End)

63.5kg Michael Sweeney (Olympic C) 4-1 Josh McDonagh (Sean McDermott)

67kg Malo Davis (Monkstown D) 5-0 Bernie Lawrence (Holy Family L)

67kg Edward Barrett (Titans) 2-3 Tadhg O’Donnell (Four Kings)

71kg Darragh Smyth (Clonard A) 0-5 Luke Duncan (Ederny)

71kg Bobbi Flood (Cabra) RED WIN RSC3 Ben Dempsey (Achill)

75kg Dylan McShane (St Pauls A) 4-1 Daniel Ramsey (Emerald A)

75kg Davey Joyce (The Punishers) 0-5 Troy Donnelly (Cherry Orchard)

80kg Dale Neary (Castlebar) BLUE WIN RSCI Shane Lawlor (Kilcullen)

80kg Anthony Taggart (Ormeau Road) 3-2 Oisin Dobbins (Illies Golden Gloves)

Semi-finals continue on Saturday, February 25th, and will be followed by completion of the U22 semi-finals.