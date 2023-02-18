National Under-18 Championships Day 1 RESULTS
The opening bouts of the National U18 Championships took place at the home of Irish Boxing on Friday evening the results are as follows:
57kg Blain Fitzgerald (Corinthians) W/O
57kg Armandas Krezdge (Avona) 5-0 Patrick Carthy (Raging Bull)
60kg Michael Sweeney (Drumsna) 0-5 Sean Connors (Westside)
60kg Brady Cromwell (Santry) 0-5 Eugene White (Dealgan)
63.5kg N/C
63.5kg Billy Moran (St Pauls Waterford) W/O
63.5kg Michael Sweeney (Olympic C) 4-0 Matthew McManus (St Patricks U)
63.5kg Drew Fitzpatrick (Gleann) RSC2 -Blue win Luke Hall (Olympic L)
63.5kg Josh McDonagh (Sean McDermott) 4-0 Tyler Nolan (Cherry Orchard)
67kg Michael Carmody (Treaty) 0-5 Malo Davis (Monkstown D)
67kg Bernie Lawrence (Holy Family L) 5-0 Naoise McManus (Drumsna)
67kg Caolan Smith (Mourne All Blacks) W/O
67kg Peter Lawlor (De Courcey) W/O
67kg Cole Byrne (Rathnew) 0-5 Edward Barrett (Titans)
67kg Charlie Valsbergs (Cherry Orchard) 2-3 Lee Hanna (Townland)
67kg Luke Reilly (Jobstown) 0-5 Tadhg O’Donnell (Four Kings)