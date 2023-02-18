National Under-18 Championships Day 1 RESULTS

The opening bouts of the National U18 Championships took place at the home of Irish Boxing on Friday evening the results are as follows:

57kg Blain Fitzgerald (Corinthians) W/O

57kg Armandas Krezdge (Avona) 5-0 Patrick Carthy (Raging Bull)

60kg Michael Sweeney (Drumsna) 0-5 Sean Connors (Westside)

60kg Brady Cromwell (Santry) 0-5 Eugene White (Dealgan)

63.5kg N/C

63.5kg Billy Moran (St Pauls Waterford) W/O

63.5kg Michael Sweeney (Olympic C) 4-0 Matthew McManus (St Patricks U)

63.5kg Drew Fitzpatrick (Gleann) RSC2 -Blue win Luke Hall (Olympic L)

63.5kg Josh McDonagh (Sean McDermott) 4-0 Tyler Nolan (Cherry Orchard)

67kg Michael Carmody (Treaty) 0-5 Malo Davis (Monkstown D)

67kg Bernie Lawrence (Holy Family L) 5-0 Naoise McManus (Drumsna)

67kg Caolan Smith (Mourne All Blacks) W/O

67kg Peter Lawlor (De Courcey) W/O

67kg Cole Byrne (Rathnew) 0-5 Edward Barrett (Titans)

67kg Charlie Valsbergs (Cherry Orchard) 2-3 Lee Hanna (Townland)

67kg Luke Reilly (Jobstown) 0-5 Tadhg O’Donnell (Four Kings)