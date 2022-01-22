Amateur Headline News News 

National U22 Women Championships Semi-Final Results

Jonny Stapleton

Seven bouts were completed on Day 4 of the National U22 and U18 Championships tonight at Dublin’s National Stadium tonight.

Nicole Clyde, Ciara Walsh, Megan Colman, Allyah Butler, Eve Woods, Leanne Murphy and Kaci Rock all secured places in the National U22 Championships with Friday night victories.

National Championship semi-final results:

48kg Nicole Clyde (Antrim) V W/O
48kg Ciara Walsh (Smithfield) beat Amber Byrne (Arklow) 4-1
54kg Megan Colman (Baldoyle) beat Mai Phuong Nguyen (Maynooth) 5-0
57kg Aliyah Butler (Monivea) beat Kellyn Mangan (Celtic Eagles) 5-0
63kg Eve Woods (Corinthians) beat Keisha Attewell (Tobar Pheadair) 5-0
66kg Leanne Murphy (Togher) beat Mary Enright (Setanta L) 4-1
66kg Kaci Rock (Enniskerry) beat Tiffany O’Reilly (Portlaoise) 4-1

