National U18 Championships – DAY ONE RESULTS

Boxing in the 2024 National U18 Championship began at the National Stadium on Friday evening – 15 bouts are down for decision.

Friday’s Results:

57kg Jamie Graham (Clonard A) beat Conor Durning (Dunfanaghy), 5-0

60kg Jack Johnston (Marble City) beat Tarik Militti (Cabra), 3-2

60kg   Danny O’Neill (St John Bosco U) beat Daniel McMahon (Enniskerry), 3-2

60kg   Rahman Abdulnasser (Ballymun)  beat Conor Cousins (St Teresa’s), 5-0

63.5kg   Danny Reilly (St Pauls W) beat Christy Joyce (Athlone), 5-0

63.5kg   Josh Kiely (St Francis) beat Jake Daly (DBox), 3-2

63.5kg   Fionn Dines (Dealgan) beat Dylan O’Flynn (St Colmans), 5-0

63.5kg   Nadim Durani (Liberty) W/O

63.5kg   Elias Dlhos (Unit 3) W/O

63.5kg   Marcus Barrett (Titans) W/O

63.5kg   Johnathan O’Donnell (Charleville) beat Jack McElroy (Raphoe), 5-0

67kg   Aaron Carr (St Catherines) beat Thomas Tuffy (Knockmore), 5-0

67kg   Simon Casey (St Francis) beat Alex Cronin (Angels), 3-2

67kg   Alex Noonan Carmody (Riverstown) beat Dylan Conroy (Ratoath), 5-0

67kg   Jason Cotter (Cove) W/O

67kg   Ryan Connolly (Setanta) beat Martin O’Donnell (Ballymun), 3-2

71kg   Tadhgh O’Donnell (Four Kings) beat Yefrem Kudrin (Smithfield), 5-0

71kg   Charlie Valsbergs (Cherry Orchard) beat Kieran Cunningham (Carndonagh), 5-0

