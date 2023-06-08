Amateur Headline News Latest News 

National Junior Cadet Championship Quarter Final Line Up

irishboxing

2023 National Junior Cadet Championship quarter-finals will take place on Friday, June 9th. The programme is as follows –

Quarter Finals programme; Friday, June 9th at 7pm

  1. 42kg   Eamon Kaye (St Michaels Athy) V  Daniel Nevin (Kilcullen)
  2. 42kg   James McDonagh (Cherry Orchard)  V Paddy Casey (Southside)
  3. 42kg   Harry Phyres (Kilmyshall)  V Daire McGuinness (St Monicas)
  4. 42kg   Comghnaill Guerrine (Sacred Heart D) V Darren Joyce (Elite Mullingar)
  5. 48kg   Paige Knickles (Banbridge) V Vanessa Doyle (Templemore)
  6. 48kg   Molly Lafferty (Twin Towns)  V    Lucy Prentice (Phoenix)
  7. 48kg   Layla Kelly (Baldoyle) V   Aoife Lennon (Dealgan)
  8. 50kg   Anthony Lawrence (Ballybough)  V Phoenix Kenny (Baldoyle)
  9. 50kg   Cian Carmody (Treaty)  V Jason Donoghue (Olympic Mullingar)
  10. 50kg   Francis Regan (Immaculata ) V Danny McManus (St Patricks U)
  11. 50kg   Blake Wolohan (Ballymun) V Conor Kelleher (Donore)
  12. 51kg   Heidi Redmond (Crumlin) V  Layla Roche (Donore)
  13. 51kg   Claire Crowley (St Marthas) V  Ruth Dossen (Olympic C)
  14. 52kg   Daithi Kelly (Drimnagh) V Carson McCarthy (Rush)
  15. 52kg   Martin O’Donnell (Charleville) V Leland Collins (Holy Trinity)                  
  16. 52kg   Kieran Murphy (Kanturk) V Zeus Gaughan (Baldolye)
  17. 52kg   Kai Dynes (Immaculata A) V Patrick Nevin (Elite Mullingar)
  18. 54kg   Kayleigh Ledwidge (St Pappins) V Evie Crichton (Olympic Mullingar)
  19. 54kg   Darren O’Toole (Enniskerry) V Pat O’Donnell (Ballymun)
  20. 54kg   Patrick Ward (Riverside)  V Jude McLaughlin (Antrim)
  21. 54kg   Conor Taylor (Loughglynn)   V  Martin Collins (Baldoyle)
  22. 63kg   Cian Ryan (St Brigids Kildare) V  Khalen Renai (Cashen Vale)
  23. 63kg   Darragh Ryan (Drimnagh)  V   Rhys Taylor (Dunboyne)
  24. 66kg   Hugh Lee Nevin (Elite Mullingar) V Peter McGee (St Conleths)

