National Junior Cadet Championship Quarter Final Line Up
2023 National Junior Cadet Championship quarter-finals will take place on Friday, June 9th. The programme is as follows –
Quarter Finals programme; Friday, June 9th at 7pm
- 42kg Eamon Kaye (St Michaels Athy) V Daniel Nevin (Kilcullen)
- 42kg James McDonagh (Cherry Orchard) V Paddy Casey (Southside)
- 42kg Harry Phyres (Kilmyshall) V Daire McGuinness (St Monicas)
- 42kg Comghnaill Guerrine (Sacred Heart D) V Darren Joyce (Elite Mullingar)
- 48kg Paige Knickles (Banbridge) V Vanessa Doyle (Templemore)
- 48kg Molly Lafferty (Twin Towns) V Lucy Prentice (Phoenix)
- 48kg Layla Kelly (Baldoyle) V Aoife Lennon (Dealgan)
- 50kg Anthony Lawrence (Ballybough) V Phoenix Kenny (Baldoyle)
- 50kg Cian Carmody (Treaty) V Jason Donoghue (Olympic Mullingar)
- 50kg Francis Regan (Immaculata ) V Danny McManus (St Patricks U)
- 50kg Blake Wolohan (Ballymun) V Conor Kelleher (Donore)
- 51kg Heidi Redmond (Crumlin) V Layla Roche (Donore)
- 51kg Claire Crowley (St Marthas) V Ruth Dossen (Olympic C)
- 52kg Daithi Kelly (Drimnagh) V Carson McCarthy (Rush)
- 52kg Martin O’Donnell (Charleville) V Leland Collins (Holy Trinity)
- 52kg Kieran Murphy (Kanturk) V Zeus Gaughan (Baldolye)
- 52kg Kai Dynes (Immaculata A) V Patrick Nevin (Elite Mullingar)
- 54kg Kayleigh Ledwidge (St Pappins) V Evie Crichton (Olympic Mullingar)
- 54kg Darren O’Toole (Enniskerry) V Pat O’Donnell (Ballymun)
- 54kg Patrick Ward (Riverside) V Jude McLaughlin (Antrim)
- 54kg Conor Taylor (Loughglynn) V Martin Collins (Baldoyle)
- 63kg Cian Ryan (St Brigids Kildare) V Khalen Renai (Cashen Vale)
- 63kg Darragh Ryan (Drimnagh) V Rhys Taylor (Dunboyne)
- 66kg Hugh Lee Nevin (Elite Mullingar) V Peter McGee (St Conleths)