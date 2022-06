National Junior Cadet Championship Day 3 Results

32 bouts were decided on Day Three of the 2022 National Boy/Girl Junior Cadet Championships at the National Stadium today:

31kg Calvin Stokes (Olympic L) W/O

35kg Kristian Jubani (Crumlin) W/O

35kg Oscar Conway (Rathoath) 4-1 James Delaney (Tipperary Town)

35kg Patrick O’Donnell (Cabra) W/O BLUE Mikey McDonagh (Avona)

35kg Noah Bacon (Saints A) 4-1 Cody Golding (Golden Cobra)

38.5kg Tommy Fitzpatrick (Marble City)5-0 Kevin Rafferty (St Pauls A)

38.5kg William Stokes (Ballina) 0-5 Finn Gilmore (Banbridge)

38.5kg Callum Crilly (St Bronaghs) 0-5 Kurt Kinsella (Monkstown D)

40kg Kalib Walsh (Wexford CBS) 5-0 Paddy Casey (Southside)

40kg Niall Hall (Saints A) 4-1 Michael McDonagh (Swords)

40kg Cian Stone (Phoenix D) 0-5 Caoimhin Connolly (Twin Towns)

40kg Paddy Nevin (Holy Family L) 5-0 Christopher O’Driscoll (Golden Gloves)

42kg Oisin Kiernan (Olympic L) 3-2 Brady Crichton (Olympic L)

42kg Jamie Kane (Monkstown D) W/O BLUE Lochlainn Began (Sean Dorans)

42kg Reece Hughes (Crumlin) 0-5 Tadhg Denton (Tramore)

42kg Liam Waters (Riverstown) 5-0 Justin J Barrett (Olympic C)

44kg Declan McDonagh (Avona) 0-5 Jason Donoghue (Olympic L)

44kg Martin O’Donovan (St Colmans) 0-5 Warren Ormond Morgan (Whitechurch)

44kg Christian Sweeney (Ballina) (RED WIN) RCS3 Jimmy Maughan (Docklands)

44kg Tom Joyce (Two Castles) RCS1 (BLUE WIN) Daniel Joyce (Elite Mullingar)

46kg Conan McSorley (Two Castles) 5-0 Jack Barron (St Michaels NR)

46kg Jamesie Casey (Sliabh Luachra) W/O

46kg Eoin McTighe (Knockmore/Fox) 0-5 Eddie Corcoran (Olympic L)

46kg Conor Dowds (Lisburn) V Carl Killyleagh (St Pauls A)

57kg Megan Dagg (Enniscorthy) W/O

57kg Anjolie Maughan (Whitechurch) W/O BLUE Faith Killeen (Jobstown)

60kg Halle Toal (Ballybough) RCS2 (BLUE WIN) Niamh Smith (Crumlin)

60kg Ellie Sinnott (South East) 2-3 Cassie Henderson (Gilford)

64kg Megan McDonagh (Galway) 0-5 Alannah Kenny (Clonmel)

64kg Saoirse O’Riordan (Cove) 1-4 Leah Sheehan (Sliabh Luachra)

70kg Orla Ryan (Tipperary Town) 0-5 Chloe Poleon (Dunboyne)

70kg Leah Moore (Ballybough) (RED WIN) RCS1 Bebhinn O’Connor (Navan)

The schedule for the remainder of the competition has been amended:

QFs/SFs on Friday, June 17th: Boxing begins at 6.30pm – 4 finals will now be boxed in this session.

SFs on Saturday, June 18th: Boxing begins at 11am – 10 finals will now be boxed in this session.

Finals on Sunday, June 19th: Boxing begins at 2.30pm – remaining finals will now be boxed in this session.