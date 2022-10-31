National Elite Championships Revised Dates

The IABA have confirmed the dates for the next National Elite Championships.

The governing body earmarked November for the tournament earlier this year but recently revealed that Irish boxing’s blue ribbon competition will be pushed back to early next year.

The National Elite Championships will now play in January of 2023, starting on January 6, finals night was initially due to take place on January 14 but has now been penciled in for January 21.

The last installment of the national competition took place in September of 2021, meaning there will be no National Elites in 2022.

However, there will be two in 2023 with a second National Elites scheduled for October 2023.

Entries will open in early December and will close on or about January 6th. The method of entry and competition particulars, including draw and weigh-in, will be issued at the opening of entries in December.

Tournament schedule:

January 12th: Preliminaries

January 13th: Preliminaries

January 14th: Preliminaries

January 15th: Quarter Finals

January 20th: Semi Finals

January 21st: Finals

Weights: Men Weights: Women 48kg 48kg 51kg 50kg 54kg 52kg 57kg 54kg 60kg 57kg 63.5kg 60kg 67kg 63kg 71kg 66kg 75kg 70kg 80kg 75kg 86kg 81kg 92kg 81+kg 92+kg

2023

January: National Elite Championships: 6th-21th

January: National U22 Championships: 20th-22nd & 27th-29th.

January: National U18 Championships: 20th-22nd & 27th-29th

February: IABA Awards Night, dates TBC

March: National Boy/Girl 4, Junior 1 & 2 Championships: 3rd-5th, 10th & 11th, 17th & 18th, 24th & 25th

March: EUBC U22 Championship, dates TBC

April: National Boy/Girl 1,2 & 3: 7th-15th

April: EUBC Youth Championships, dates TBC

April/May: National Senior Cadets Boy/Girl 4 Junior 1: April 28th & 29th, May 5th & 6th, 12th & 13th, 19th & 20th

June: National Junior Cadets Boy/Girl 2&3: 9th-11th, 16th-18th, 23rd & 24th

July: EUBC Junior Championships; dates TBC

August: International tournament, dates TBC

August: EUBC Schoolboy/Girl Championships, dates TBC

September: Celtic Box Cup, 22nd-24th, TBC

October: National Senior Championships, 6th-8th, 13th-15th, 20th-21st