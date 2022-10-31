National Elite Championships Revised Dates
The IABA have confirmed the dates for the next National Elite Championships.
The governing body earmarked November for the tournament earlier this year but recently revealed that Irish boxing’s blue ribbon competition will be pushed back to early next year.
The National Elite Championships will now play in January of 2023, starting on January 6, finals night was initially due to take place on January 14 but has now been penciled in for January 21.
The last installment of the national competition took place in September of 2021, meaning there will be no National Elites in 2022.
However, there will be two in 2023 with a second National Elites scheduled for October 2023.
Entries will open in early December and will close on or about January 6th. The method of entry and competition particulars, including draw and weigh-in, will be issued at the opening of entries in December.
Tournament schedule:
January 12th: Preliminaries
January 13th: Preliminaries
January 14th: Preliminaries
January 15th: Quarter Finals
January 20th: Semi Finals
January 21st: Finals
|Weights: Men
|Weights: Women
|48kg
|48kg
|51kg
|50kg
|54kg
|52kg
|57kg
|54kg
|60kg
|57kg
|63.5kg
|60kg
|67kg
|63kg
|71kg
|66kg
|75kg
|70kg
|80kg
|75kg
|86kg
|81kg
|92kg
|81+kg
|92+kg
2023
January: National Elite Championships: 6th-21th
January: National U22 Championships: 20th-22nd & 27th-29th.
January: National U18 Championships: 20th-22nd & 27th-29th
February: IABA Awards Night, dates TBC
March: National Boy/Girl 4, Junior 1 & 2 Championships: 3rd-5th, 10th & 11th, 17th & 18th, 24th & 25th
March: EUBC U22 Championship, dates TBC
April: National Boy/Girl 1,2 & 3: 7th-15th
April: EUBC Youth Championships, dates TBC
April/May: National Senior Cadets Boy/Girl 4 Junior 1: April 28th & 29th, May 5th & 6th, 12th & 13th, 19th & 20th
June: National Junior Cadets Boy/Girl 2&3: 9th-11th, 16th-18th, 23rd & 24th
July: EUBC Junior Championships; dates TBC
August: International tournament, dates TBC
August: EUBC Schoolboy/Girl Championships, dates TBC
September: Celtic Box Cup, 22nd-24th, TBC
October: National Senior Championships, 6th-8th, 13th-15th, 20th-21st