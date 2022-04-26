National Elite Championships Date Confirmed

The IABA have confirmed a time frame for the next National Elite Championships.

Specific dates remain to be revealed but the blue ribbon domestic tournament will take place in November of this year.

With the changes in the Olympic qualifying structure the next Elites installment will be huge and with so much at stake possibly the most enthralling in recent years.

Dates for four other competitions were also confirmed as the Senior [Intermediate] and Novice Championships made a welcome return.

The dates for 5 national competitions taking place from June have been confirmed:

Junior Cadets Championship:

June 10th, 11th, 12th, 17th, 18th, 19th, 24th & 25th.

Senior Cadet Championship:

July 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 8th, 9th, 10th, 15th & 16th.

National Youth Championship

August 5th, 6th, 7th, 12th, 13th, 14th, 19th, 20th & 21st.

National Senior & Novice Championship

October 7th, 8th, 14th, 15th, 16th, 21st, 22nd & 23rd.

National Elite Championships:

November – dates TBC.

Competition arrangements for each competition will be announced closer to the date of each tournament.

Over 1,100 boxers have contested national level competitions in the first 4 months of 2022, in U22s, U18s, BG 4, Junior 1 & 2, Boy/Girl 1 & 2 – 257 new champions have been crowned in these competitions. The B/G 3 National Championship finals take place this Saturday, April 30th, from midday.

National Championship Weights

Boy 1,2,3 (25 Weights)

25kg – 27kg – 29kg – 31kg – 33kg – 35kg – 37kg – 38.5kg – 40kg – 41.5kg

– 43kg – 44.5kg – 46kg – 48kg – 50kg – 52kg – 54kg – 56kg – 59kg – 62kg –

65kg – 68kg – 72kg – 74kg – 76kg

Boy 4 (23 Weights)

27kg – 29kg – 31kg – 33kg – 36kg – 39kg – 42kg – 44kg – 46kg – 48kg –

50kg – 52kg – 54kg – 57kg 60kg – 63kg – 66kg – 70kg – 75kg – 80kg –

85kg – 91kg- 91+kg

Junior 1/Junior 2 (22 Weights)

29kg – 31kg – 33kg – 36kg – 39kg – 42kg – 44kg – 46kg – 48kg – 50kg –

52kg – 54kg – 57kg – 60kg – 63kg – 66kg – 70kg – 75kg – 80kg – 85kg –

91kg – 91+kg

Girl 1-4 (26 Weights)

25kg – 27kg – 29kg – 31kg – 33kg – 35kg – 37kg – 39kg – 41kg -43kg-

45kg – 47kg – 49kg – 51kg – 53kg – 55kg – 57kg – 59kg – 61kg – 63kg –

66kg – 68kg -70kg – 72kg – 75kg – 75+kg

Girl 5-6 (23 Weights)

25kg- 27kg – 29kg – 31kg – 33kg – 35kg – 37kg – 39kg – 41kg – 43kg –

46kg – 48kg – 50kg – 52kg – 54kg – 57kg – 60kg – 63kg – 66kg – 70kg –

75kg – 80kg – 80+kg

European Weight Categories

Junior Cadets Boys (16): 37-40 kg, 42 kg, 44 kg, 46 kg, 48 kg, 50 kg, 52 kg, 54 kg, 57 kg, 60 kg, 63 kg, 66 kg, 70 kg, 75 kg, 80 kg, 90 kg

Junior Cadets Girls(13): 34-36kg, 38 kg, 40 kg, 42 kg, 44 kg, 46 kg, 48 kg, 51 kg, 54 kg, 57 kg, 60 kg, 64 kg, 70 kg

Senior Cadets Boys (13): 44-46 kg, 48 kg, 50 kg, 52 kg, 54 kg, 57 kg, 60 kg, 63 kg, 66 kg, 70 kg, 75 kg, 80 kg, 80+ kg

Senior Cadets Girls (13): 44-46 kg, 48 kg, 50 kg, 52 kg, 54 kg, 57 kg, 60 kg, 63 kg, 66 kg, 70 kg, 75 kg, 80 kg, 80+ kg

Male Youth/U-18/Elites (13): 46-48 kg, 51 kg, 54 kg, 57 kg, 60 kg, 63.5 kg, 67 kg, 71 kg, 75 kg, 80 kg, 86 kg, 92 kg, 92+ kg

Female Youth/U-18/Elite (12): 45-48 kg, 50 kg, 52 kg, 54 kg, 57 kg, 60 kg, 63 kg, 66 kg, 70 kg, 75 kg, 81 kg, 81+ kg