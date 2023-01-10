National Elite Championship Draw

The draw is in!

The National Elite Championships draw took place on the South Circular Road on Tuesday and as expected delivered some mouthwatering clashes across the weights.

There were also a few names from the entry list missing, out presumably through injury, while some will compete at weights not first listed in.

Men’s Draws

48kg

MENS-48KGDownload

51kg

MENS-51KGDownload

54kg

MENS-54Download

57kg

MENS-57KGDownload

60kg

MENS-60KGDownload

63.5kg

MENS-63.5KGDownload

67kg

MENS-67KGDownload

71kg

MENS-71KGDownload

75kg

MENS-75KGDownload

80kg

MENS-80KGDownload

86kg

MENS-86KGDownload

92kg

MENS-92KGDownload

92+kg

MENS-92KG-1Download

Women’s Draws

48kg

WOMENS-48KGDownload

50kg

WOMENS-50KGDownload

52kg

WOMENS-52KGDownload

54kg

WOMENS-54KG-1Download

57kg

WOMENS-57-1Download

60kg

WOMENS-60KGDownload

63kg

WOMENS-63KGDownload

66kg

WOMENS-66KGDownload

70kg

WOMENS-70KGDownload

75kg

WOMENS-75KGDownload

81kg

WOMENS-81KGDownload

81+kg

WOMENS-81KG-1Download

Programmes:

Friday, January 13th

FRI-13THDownload

Saturday, January 14th

SAT-14THDownload

Friday, January 20th

FRI-20TH

Saturday, January 21st

SAT-21ST