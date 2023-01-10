National Elite Championship Draw
The draw is in!
The National Elite Championships draw took place on the South Circular Road on Tuesday and as expected delivered some mouthwatering clashes across the weights.
There were also a few names from the entry list missing, out presumably through injury, while some will compete at weights not first listed in.
Men’s Draws
48kg
51kg
54kg
57kg
60kg
63.5kg
67kg
71kg
75kg
80kg
86kg
92kg
92+kg
Women’s Draws
48kg
50kg
52kg
54kg
57kg
60kg
63kg
66kg
70kg
75kg
81kg
81+kg
Programmes:
Friday, January 13th
Saturday, January 14th
Friday, January 20th
Saturday, January 21st