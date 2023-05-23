Nathan Watson Handed Shot at History

Just when it looked like he may have lost his way a little, Nathan Watson has finally secured a shot at a title.

The Australian-based middleweight has was mentioned in title conversations quite regularly throughout last year.

That title talk quietened when he suffered a first career defeat in December of last year and dropped to lower than a whisper when a second was edged onto his slate this April.

However, the 26-year-old has been handed the chance to add his name to the list of Australasian champions. Indeed, he becomes the first Irish fighter ever to fight for a strap that could be described as a BUI Celtic title equivalent, an eight-round title awarded by the Australian body that non-Australians clan fight for.

The busy Ace Promotions fighter will trade leather with the very Irish-sounding named Aussie, Declan Kelly for the middleweight version of the belt at Southport Sharks AFL Club, Southport, Queensland, on July 8.