Nathan Watson enjoying boxing speed dating

Nathan Watson [9(1)-1(1)] is enjoying a bout of boxing speed dating.

Watson fights for the second time in two weeks in Eatons Hill today, looking to put more distance between himself and his sole career defeat – and hints it may be just the second of three quick fight dates.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com he revealed the increased activity is inspired by the December defeat to Dan Hill plus has him happier and feeling more dangerous.

“The reason for the two quick fights was that I’m just so eager to get the ball rolling again, especially after the bad night I had. I was busting to get back,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“I’m most dangerous when being consistent and having quick turnarounds,” he explains before teasing. “And who knows I could be out again soon enough.”

Two fights in a short space of time would suggest none testing back on the bike opposition – but after a solid enough clash with Ryan Heck, Watson faces what he believes will a test of sorts.

Manyang Dut has a winning record, and was an amateur of relative note. However, Watson wonders if he has the heart for the fight and plans to find out.

“The opponent is one I’m excited about. He has a good amateur background and the pro fights he’s lost he has been winning. I think the ticker goes. He’s long rangy but my plan is to find that ticker.

“I’m grateful to Angelo di Carlo of Ace Boxing and my team for getting me a quick turnaround and on a slot on a big world title card.”

The 26-year-old Australian-based Belfast light middleweight goes into the fight on the back of a return to winning ways win. Reflecting on his last fight he said he was delighted to get his hand raised particularly as he had to navigate a much heavier opponent.

“I’m really happy with the win because I moved up two weights to super middleweight just to get on the St Paddy Day card,” he adds before admitting he knew he had to be cautious against the 168lbs fighter.

“The nerves weren’t too bad. The only thing I had to be wary of and test early was his power considering the weight difference. But I felt in control of that too.”