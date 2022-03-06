Nathan Watson beats opponent into submission

Nathan Watson registered a knockout win in Eaton’s Hill over the weekend.

Ace Boxing’s Belfast prospect defeated Sachin Nautiyal in Queensland, Australia.

Watson dominated the Indian fighter for three rounds of a fight scheduled for six and forced the away to throw in the towel, registering his second career stoppage and extending his unbeaten record in the process.

The Australian-based Belfast fighter was initially set to trade leather with Queensland State welterweight champion Lachlan O’Shea [7(4)-2] on the card but that mouthwatering step up fell through and he fought Sachin instead.

The Indian did come to the ring with a winning record but the majority if his six wins played out in India and Watson was expected to beat him.

He did just that and did so via stoppage to get his year off to a solid start. One of Ireland’s busiest pros is now said to be closing in on a title shot – and could challenge for the Queensland title relatively soon.

Watson moves to 7-0 with two knockouts courtesy of the victory while his opponent’s record now reads 6-2.