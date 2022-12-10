Mystic Mick – Conlan gives precise Guerfi prediction

Michael Conlan [17(8)-1(1)] predicts a left hook finish will put him right on track for a world title shot.

The Belfast featherweight takes on experienced French veteran Karim Guerfi [31(9)-6(4)] on top of an SSE Arena-hosted bill and goes into the fight full of confidence.

Indeed, he believes he will get the job in style and early to set up a March world title fight.

The talented Adam Booth trained stylist suggests the French fighter will be there to be hit when they meet on top of a stacked card and believes the veteran will fall foul to the left hook.

“I always stick to my own gameplan and my skills,” said the renowned stylist when speaking to the Irish News.

“He commits but he doesn’t commit enough and that’s his downfall, that’s where he gets tagged and gets hurt. He goes to come in but pulls out halfway through and that’s where I’ll land. So I need to be smart, bide my time and let it come.

“I’ve dropped a few sparring partners with head shots in this camp and I’m really feeling strong and powerful – especially my left hook as a southpaw.”

While Conlan is confident of victory and has been discussing March world title plans he does note Geurfi has upset potential.

The World Amateur Championship gold medal winner sees a bit Kiko Martinez in the French man, not in terms of style more the fact the two weight European champion likes to kick over an applecart.

“There’s a bit of Kiko Martinez about him,” he adds.

“He’s been upsetting the applecarts left, right and centre and if I was to overlook him it could lead to an upset. But I haven’t overlooked him, I’ve prepared very well.

“I was in with a bigger puncher in Miguel Marriaga and he did hit me clean once or twice but there were no effects. So it’s a good fight, he’s a dangerman, someone who doesn’t know how to lie down and he’ll come to win.”