‘My Dream Finally Came True’ – World Medal Winner Amy Broadhurst is Celebrating but not Settling
Amy Broadhurst set her sights on a World Championships medal upgrade after realising a childhood dream in Istanbul on Monday.
Broadhurst became Ireland’s third-ever Women’s World Championships medal winner after Katie Taylor and Kellie Harrington when she defeated Serbia’s Jelena Janicijevic in a 63kg quarter final – Lisa O’Rourke became the fourth soon after.
It was a milestone moment for the decorated talent, the realisation of a childhood dream and success she coveted greatly after coming so close so many times previously.
‘Baby Canelo’, a European medal regular, lost at the quarter-final stages of World Championships four times and was delighted to finally win a World medal match on Monday.
Speaking online she toasted the win and set her sights on a place in the 63kg final.
“A childhood dream has come true! At least a world bronze medal. I’ve tried and tried and failed at the hurdle every single time at world championships for a medal and today my dream finally came true! Ranked At least no.3 in the world! Boxing India on Wednesday in the semi final, I’ve the confidence and belief that I CAN do this. Let’s go!”
Broadhurst now faces Parveen of India on Wednesday for a silver medal at least.
Team Ireland Squad
48kg Shannon Sweeney, St.Anne’ BCs, Mayo
50kg Caitlin Fryers, Immaculata BC, Belfast
52kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Road BC, Belfast
54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin
57kg: Michaela Walsh: Emerald BC, Belfast
63kg Amy Broadhurst: St.Bronagh’s ABC, Rostrevor
66kg Kaci Rock, Enniskerry BC, Wicklow
70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Olympic BC, Galway
75kg Aoife O’Rourke: Olympic BC, Galway
Coaches:
Zauri Antia
John Conlan
Eoin Pluck
Noel Burke