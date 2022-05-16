Amateur Headline News Latest News Top News of The Day 

‘My Dream Finally Came True’ – World Medal Winner Amy Broadhurst is Celebrating but not Settling

Jonny Stapleton

Amy Broadhurst set her sights on a World Championships medal upgrade after realising a childhood dream in Istanbul on Monday.

Broadhurst became Ireland’s third-ever Women’s World Championships medal winner after Katie Taylor and Kellie Harrington when she defeated Serbia’s Jelena Janicijevic in a 63kg quarter final – Lisa O’Rourke became the fourth soon after.

It was a milestone moment for the decorated talent, the realisation of a childhood dream and success she coveted greatly after coming so close so many times previously.

‘Baby Canelo’, a European medal regular, lost at the quarter-final stages of World Championships four times and was delighted to finally win a World medal match on Monday.

Speaking online she toasted the win and set her sights on a place in the 63kg final.

“A childhood dream has come true! At least a world bronze medal. I’ve tried and tried and failed at the hurdle every single time at world championships for a medal and today my dream finally came true! Ranked At least no.3 in the world! Boxing India on Wednesday in the semi final, I’ve the confidence and belief that I CAN do this. Let’s go!”

Broadhurst now faces Parveen of India on Wednesday for a silver medal at least.

Team Ireland Squad

48kg Shannon Sweeney, St.Anne’ BCs, Mayo

 50kg Caitlin Fryers, Immaculata BC, Belfast

 52kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Road BC, Belfast

 54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin

 57kg: Michaela Walsh: Emerald BC, Belfast

 63kg Amy Broadhurst: St.Bronagh’s  ABC, Rostrevor

 66kg Kaci Rock, Enniskerry BC, Wicklow

70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Olympic BC, Galway

75kg Aoife O’Rourke: Olympic BC, Galway

 Coaches:

Zauri Antia

John Conlan

Eoin Pluck

Noel Burke

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

