Murphy Plans Special Performance on a Special Day for a Special Fan

It could prove to be one of those ‘everything happens for a reason’ moments for Colm Murphy [1-0] this weekend.

The popular 22-year-old prospect had to suffer two fight date cancellations since debuting impressively back in last year.

The Dee Walsh trained lightweight admits he found it frustrating – but it may just have worked out in such a way, that he may get a magical moment on Saturday night.

The delay has afforded the MHD fighter the chance to top his first bill in just his second pro outing – and he does so on a very special date for him.

“I’m overjoyed to get back in the ring in my hometown again,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“It’s an important day for me too, as the 19th is my biggest fan’s birthday, my late Grandad Pat.

“He always said keep the legs strong and on Saturday you’ll see no need to take the foot off the gas.”

The battle to be Murphy’s #1 fan is a tough one. The ‘Posh Boy’ already has a strong following, indeed but for them, he wouldn’t have been afforded the chance to fight this weekend.

With the card delayed twice and a number of fighters falling off the rescheduled bill, Murphy’s fans paid and paved a way for him to fight.

It’s solid rather than massive support numerically but it’s huge in terms of importance at this stage of his career, something he is both aware of and grateful for.

“My fans mean the world to me. It blows my mind that people would support me taking time out of there lives to see me do the thing that I love. Even though I’m in the ring on my own my fans are still in there with me. I intend for my performance on Saturday to pay them back a little bit.”

Murphy’s fans were out in force to watch him in an Irish Boxing Awards Debut of the Year last year. Reflecting on that win he revealed he takes a lot of learnings from that clash into Saturday’s outing.

“That was a fight where I had a game plan drilled in advance. This is I thinking man’s sport and tactics have been studied and put into place for this fight.”