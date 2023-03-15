Murphy Gaynor 2 heading for the 3Arena

Colm Murphy[7(2)-0] and Liam Gaynor [10-2]could do it for a second time at the 3Arena. It appears the Belfast and Dublin fighters are on Katie Taylor Homecoming collision course.

The recent BUI Celtic super featherweight title rivals have been cleared to fight for the Irish title by the Boxing Union of Ireland and should trade leather for the green strap in their next fights.

It’s a fight that would fit on the Michael Conlan – Luis Alberto Lopez world title card that is very close to being announced for May 27 and Belfast, especially considering their Irish Boxing Awards Fight of the Year contender played out in fight capital of Ireland and Murphy won the title on a Conlan Boxing card.

However, the Irish News report that the title fight is being lined up for May 20 and the undercard of Katie Taylor versus Chantelle Cameron at the 3Arena.

The first fight, which was hosted by the Girdwood Community Hub, was won by MHD’s Murphy, the Dee Walsh trained ‘Posh Boy’ beating Dublin’s Gaynor by a referee’s scorecard of 77-75.

The Kilnamanagh fighter returned to winning ways with a points win in Bolton last weekend, and speaking to Irish-boxing.com before the fight, said a win would put him back in the title frame.

He also assured this was the year he would buckle a strap around his waist. “I’m in this game to win titles and this year and I will whether that’s via a rematch with Colm or another route. I know there are title shots out there for me. It’s about testing myself and taking the opportunities that arise.”

