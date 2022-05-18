Munster Second Row to enter National Novice Campionships?

The National Novice Championships could have big big-name entrant later this year.

6’9 Munster second-row RG Snyman may just compete at the National Stadium in October and fight for the super heavy crown.

The South African has been training with Ken Moore at St Francis Boxing Club as he nurses his way back to full fitness and seems to have taken to boxing.

Indeed, so impressed is Moore with the pro rugby player that it seems he is considering entering him into the Novice championships later this year.

Speaking online Moore said: “More sessions in the bag with Munsters RG Snyman this week. The man is a monster and his recovery is going great. I think he will be a huge addition to a developing Munster team next season I might even have him ready for the Novice boxing championships in October.”

The South African signed for Munster in the summer of 2020 he suffered a torn ACL on his debut and required minor surgery after a setback in rehabilitation.

The 27-year-old made his long-awaited return from injury in Munster’s opening 2021–22 United Rugby Championship fixture in September 2021, and scored his first try for the province a week later. However, before October was done the popular second row was on the injury list again after he suffered a re-rupture of his cruciate.

The 6’9 athlete, who signed a two-year contract extension with Munster in January, has added boxing to his fitness regime as he bids to get fit enough for a rugby return and has been training down in St Francis.

Snyman isn’t the only famous member of the rugby family working with a Limerick coach, World Cup winner Sonny Bill Williams has been working under St Francis’s most famous son Andy Lee.