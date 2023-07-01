Much more than a Revenge Mission for Liam Gaynor

Revenge isn’t all that motivates Liam Gaynor [10-2] going into his rematch with Colm Murphy [7(2)-0] in Belfast this weekend.

The Bolton-based lightweight and ‘Posh Boy’ square off in a repeat of their Irish Fight of the Year nominated scrap, and for the second time in under a year, on top of the MHD Close Encounter card on July 1.

It means the Dubliner has the chance to avenge his BUI Celtic title reverse but he goes into the fight motivated by much more.

The fact the Irish super featherweight title is on the line is massive for Gaynor. It’s a strap the ‘Kilnamanagh Kid’ targeted since turning pro and winning a belt once held by fellow Tallaght man Eddie Hyland, Anthony Cacace and James Tennyson means more to him than getting one over on the popular Belfast fighter.

“Ever since I’ve turned pro I’ve wanted to box for the Irish title,” Gaynor said.

“I thought it may have come sooner but the professional boxing game is tough at times with trying to build the experience and move up the rankings as quick as possible. Ever since moving to England the Irish title has meant more to me so I’m looking forward to putting on a show for everyone,” he adds.

Such was the entertainment delivered in the first encounter a rematch was always likely. It’s certainly something Gaynor thought about, although he was tempted by other offers until he heard the green strap would be on the line if he did agree to a return.

“The rematch was always in the back of my head but never talked about so we were exploring other options, even in the Middle East. Then Mark came around with an offer to rematch for the Irish title and I couldn’t turn it down.”

The 25-year-old, who lost the first bout 77-75 in Belfast, claims he knows what to do ensure the result is different on the top of a card that plays host to Olympian Emmet Brennan’s debut.

“There was plenty to learn off the last fight and I’ll be putting that all into practice come July 1,” he adds before revealing there is no bad blood between the likable pair.

“We stayed friendly after the fight as we’re not two big mouths we keep our business to fight night.”