MSG Heartbreak for Kieran Molloy – Fight OFF

Kieran Molloy will have to wait before making his American debut.

The Galway prospect was scheduled’s proposed Madison Square Garden four-rounder has been canceled.

The Top Rank and Conlan Boxing light middle was penciled in to fight Jonathan Ryan Burrs on the undercard of WBC and IBF world champion Artur Beterbiev and WBO champion Joe Smith Jr’s light heavyweight unification at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

However, the fight is off according to New York State Athletic Commission. It’s been suggested Burrs was pulled out of the fight on weigh-in day leaving it too late for Molloy to find a replacement.

It’s a blow for the 23-year-old southpaw but one he can get over quickly as he set to fight on the Return of the Mick card in Belfast on August 6.

Molloy is the second Irish fighter to pull off the card, fellow former amateur standout, Olympian Kurt Walker was forced out with a cut earlier this month.

There is still Irish interest on the card in form of Irish American Smith and Dublin’s McMahon, who fights undefeated Jahyae Brown.