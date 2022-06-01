Moylette wants McKenna Croke Park War

Ray Moylette [12(5)-2(1)] says he is ready to go war with fellow Irish warrior Tyrone McKenna [22(6)-3(1)-1] at Croke Park.

With revelations a massive late September early October Katie Taylor headlined Croke Park bill could be on the cards, the Mayo fighter has moved to secure a coveted undercard slot.

On the day Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn revealed he wanted to make Caoimhin Agyarko versus Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan and said Matchroom have had talks with the GAA re bringing the Irish Icon to Dublin to fight, ‘Sugar Ray’ proposed another all Irish match up he feels would be undercard worthy.

Strangely enough, McKenna and Moylette, two of the more vocal Irish operators and two Irish boxers who have been continuously linked to all Irish fights, haven’t been mentioned together previously. Still, it would make for an entertaining bout of two battlers who like to entertain in and out of the ring, suggesting the build-up could be as interesting as the fight.

Regardless of If McKenna is Croker keen or will be September ready, the St Annes graduate has planted a seed with regard to the match-up and possibly appearing on what would be a historic fight night.

If Croker is a no go a ‘Mighty Celtic’ meeting could fit on the Top Rank’s Belfast card, while Hearn was impressed with Moylette when he battled with Dalton Smith earlier this year and could use him against another opponent, again if the undisputed lightweight champion of the world has her homecoming wish granted.