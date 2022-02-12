Mouthwatering Dublin Derby in the Works for Cork Card

A mouthwatering Dublin derby between Jake Hanney [6(5)-2(1)] and Niall O’Connor [6(4)-0] could help boxing outside of Belfast return with a serious bang.

Nowhere2hyde and Gary Hyde this week confirmed they will bring boxing back to the south for the first time in nigh three years, when confirming a bill for Cork and April 2.

Tommy Hyde will top the card, Danny Keating will fight in his home county for the first time and Kevin Cronin is expected to appear.

There is also a strong suggestion Jamie Morrissey and Robbie Burke could rematch the Irish Fight of the Year in Munster and rumour now suggest another All Irish fight of serious intrigue could be confirmed soon.

Irish-boxing.com understands that the Jake Hanney – Naill O’Connor fight is in the works again – and could seriously bolster the card.

It’s believed talks have begun and a title fight is in the works. It has to be noted no fight has been announced or deal even agreed but its one that has been mentioned before and one that appears easy to make.

It would be a meeting of two fighters very well respected within boxing circles but have yet to make a wider impression.

Gym talk has O’Connor as a lightweight, even super featherweight to look out for but the Celtic Warrior Gym fighter has only fought once since 2018.

Hanney has been seen on TV cards and been in domestic bouts but has appeared sporadically over the years, something the now Crumlin trained fighter assures will change.

This fight would work wonders for both fighter’s profiles, has the potential to bring a domestic title into play, and at first, glance appears one of those ‘no real loser’ bouts.

It’s a fight that has been mentioned previously and was discussed for two previous fight cards but never materialized.