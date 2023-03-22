Motivated Taylor is more dangerous than ever

Ross Enamait told Chantelle Cameron that Katie Taylor goes into their massive May 20 fight more motivated and thus more dangerous than ever.

The undisputed lightweight champion of the world’s coach sees more fire in the 36-year-old’s eyes heading into her historic homecoming fight than at any other time in her career.

The American who has cornered all of the Bray boxers pro bouts saw a similar drive and desire in Taylor ahead of the Amanda Serrano clash – but suggests she has hit a new high in terms of being motivated going into the fight with the undisputed light welterweight champion.

“A motivated Katie Taylor is a dangerous Katie Taylor and she’s motivated for this fight probably more than I think she even was for the Serrano fight. She’s firing on all cylinders right now, ” Enamait said in Dublin on Monday.

Dublin, Ireland: Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron Press Conference to announce their Historic Undisputed Super-Lightweight World Title Fight in Dublin on May 20, 2023. 20 March 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Katie Taylor.

The Connecticut coach suggests the undisputed lightweight champion of the world may just have to be at her best as her Northampton rival is a level above any other potential rival.

“Definitely the toughest fight out there. She’s big, strong, she’s got a great boxing IQ, she does a bit of everything so it’s a tough fight,” he adds.