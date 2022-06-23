Morrissey’s Mother Warns Against Allowing Boggie Man Ruin his Dream

Jamie Morrissey’s Mother is making sure he doesn’t look past the challenge in front of him this weekend.

It was last week confirmed the Limerick super-middleweight will challenge for the BUI Celtic title in Scotland if he emerges victorious on the Summer Brawl card in Belfast this Saturday.

That makes Seamus Devlin [1-30] a prelude to Morrissey’s boxing dream and a possible boogie man with the potential to create a nightmare scenario for the popular and passionate Treaty County man.

If Morrissey [2(1)-0] didn’t believe as much his Mother has no problem reminding him.

“My Mother keeps saying to me ‘it’s scary, this is scary, your two fights away from being champion’ and it is scary. But this is the life I chose, it is scary, I’m too fair goes away from realising a dream,” Morrissey tells Irish-boxing.com.

It’s not that the 27-year-old, who has previously stated he has a degree in true grit, is afraid of England’s busy Devlin or Scotland’s Ben McGivern [3-0-1] , rather he fears not making his dream a reality.

The Shaun Kelly trained Muay Thai convert set himself of a goal of becoming the first person to win domestic titles in both codes – and it has morphed into something beyond just making history, something very personal to the Limerick City man.

“I have Seamus Devlin ahead of me and a shot of a real dream of mine. It’s literally the stuff of dreams, a dream I had for the short term coming into boxing. I wanted to get a domestic-level title and I’ll be the first person to do that in Thai Boxing and as a professional boxer. That’s history! I’ve held ambition close to me and I won’t get into that, but it rests on acquiring the credibility needed to have a voice in the city.

“Shaun always says we are not putting a limit on ourselves with this and I have a lot of work to do.. but winning this belt… everything after that I’m cool.”

Morrissey has seen the rough and ready Devlin up close and knows what to expect Saturday. The extremely busy 33-year-old is at the very least good for four rounds but the Ian Gaughran managed fighter believes he could be dangerous if allowed.

“I watched him fight Graham [McCormack],” he said. “I was ringside for that. I’ve had a good look at him. He is awkward, he has a win over a good light heavyweight and when he comes to have a pop he can be dangerous. He’s a big ugly mush and I’m not taking him lightly at all. He stands between me and a dream so I’m not taking him lightly for one second.”