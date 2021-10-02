Morrissey v Burke Could Light a Fuse that Ignites Longer-Term Domestic Fireworks says Sharpe

Tonight could mark the start of something special predicts Boxing Ireland’s, Stephen Sharpe.

Celtic Clash 12 plays host to an out-of-the-blue all-Irish fight between Jamie Morrissey [1(1)-0] and Robert Burke [2(1)-0] – and Sharpe believes the potentially explosive match up could ignite a domestic fuse.

The fight that has added real value to the twelfth installment of the series and captured the attention could prove a catalyst for entertainment well beyond Saturday suggests manager and promoter.

The Dublin fight maker told Irish-boxing.com tonight’s light heavyweight meeting could spark a series of mouthwatering fights at the weight.

Sharpe suggests the winner could fight Kerry’s Kevin Cronin for the BUI Celtic title, while the loser could find a route to a title shot via another Irish fighter.

“We will be looking at a [BUI] Celtic title fight for the winner,” Sharpe said.

“You’ve Cronin there and he has made it clear he wants a title, maybe the winner fights Kev, the loser can fight one other of our lads at the weight, and the winner of that can challenge whoever wins between Cronin and the winner of Saturday.

“It’s a good mix and this is the start of something interest.”

Focusing on the present and the fight, rather than what it will lead to, Sharpe predicts an interesting and entertaining battle.

“It’s going to be a good fight, we are looking forward to it. That’s the bottom really, It’s a good fight and both lads are up for it.”

Sharpe, who fronts Boxing Ireland alongside Leonard Gunning and Dennis Morrison, admits the path to making the fight wasn’t smooth, not because the fighters were not keen, more so the time frame wasn’t there to easily iron out the usual wrinkles presented by such fights.

“You have to acknowledge the two lads for taking the fight. It was a difficult enough fight to make, it took a while, both wanted it but it was just making sure that each of them got what they needed. Kodos for the two of them taking it so early in their career.”

By all accounts, this Saturday’s card, the first Celtic Clash to take place in Ireland since February 2020, was saved by the making of this fight.

Like promoters across Britain and Ireland, Boxing Ireland struggled to get opponents – and that drought married with the state of the pro game outside of Belfast should see a lot of Irish fighters follow Burke and Morrissey’s lead.

“They and this fight show what is going to be required of Irish fighters moving forward. Irish fighters are going to have to take domestic fights early in their career,” concludes Sharpe.