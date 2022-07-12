More Than a List: Milan Rabszski’s Take on Rankings

The master in casino gambling has taken a quick break from TopKasynoOnline and traveled to the United States of America. Invited to meet and greet Polish and American gamblers in Washington DC, Milan Rabszski had a few lessons to teach. The expert always travels with a hidden agenda, and this time, it was to spread awareness of the importance of casino rankings.

Over the last few months, Milan has noticed how many players no longer rely on expert rankings and have succumbed to scamsters. After all his efforts, the last thing Mr. Rabszski wants is to watch newcomers fail because they haven’t done enough research!

On a sunny July morning, Milan arrived with a bagel breakfast sandwich to keep him sated, walking into a room full of players, employees from land-based casinos, and gaming producers to learn from them and speak his truth. Here is what he had to say.

The Compass Called Ranking

With so many casinos to choose from and new ones sprouting like mushrooms, players need reliable rankings to pick a casino. Rankings help players, novices and otherwise, to compare individual aspects of the options available to them. Which casino offers better bonuses? Which casinos have crypto gaming? Which casinos pay out quicker? Most importantly, which ones are trustworthy?!

The Tip of the Iceberg

Ducks on the water look calm, floating gracefully. Their feet, however, tap away like they’re escaping an apocalypse. Casino rankings are similar. What you see on review sites is just the tip of the iceberg, and a lot of factors are considered before ranking casinos.

As a rule of thumb, there are a few features every player must check in a casino. These checkpoints tell you whether you’re good to go or if it’s better to turn away. Let me give you a crash course on what you need to be vigilant about:

License : Is it from a reputable regulator? Cross verify their license number on the regulator’s website.

: Is it from a reputable regulator? Cross verify their license number on the regulator’s website. Games : A sizable collection of games is a sign of a reputable casino.

: A sizable collection of games is a sign of a reputable casino. Developers : Studios that make subpar games are likely to create a flimsy platform as well. A casino that deals with reputable gaming studios is trustworthy.

: Studios that make subpar games are likely to create a flimsy platform as well. A casino that deals with reputable gaming studios is trustworthy. Customer Service : If the casino responds quickly and has multiple means of communication like chat boxes, email addresses, phone numbers, and social media pages, it is a huge green flag. Ping them before you invest any money; if they don’t respond in a few business hours, don’t bother.

: If the casino responds quickly and has multiple means of communication like chat boxes, email addresses, phone numbers, and social media pages, it is a huge green flag. Ping them before you invest any money; if they don’t respond in a few business hours, don’t bother. Banking Options : Casinos today offer multiple banking options that also include crypto. Third-party payment options are accountable, so you won’t have to worry.

: Casinos today offer multiple banking options that also include crypto. Third-party payment options are accountable, so you won’t have to worry. Bonuses and Promotions: A good casino constantly gives out bonuses and promotions to its players. This is a marketing strategy to keep a steady customer inflow. Believe it or not, this is a good sign.

Moreover, experts keep an eye on any changes made by the casino and their customer reviews. They also play in these casinos, so it helps update their rankings consistently.

Why Must Beginners Rely on Rankings?

Most beginners enter the world of gambling with much caution but without research. It is very easy to spot one from their textbook rookie mistakes. You will find them investing in the first casino that comes their way, not knowing low denomination machines from high-paying slots and much more. The consequences of this are what we try to help avoid. Players either have a couple of bad hands and lose money or simply never come back! This is a shame.

In the past, over emails, calls, and on my podcast, I’ve dealt with players who have:

Lost money they were saving for college because they trusted a friend who claimed gambling in casinos is like insider trading, and they could double their money overnight.

Some have spent hours trying to withdraw their winnings only to realize it was a scam website.

A handful of players didn’t realize wagering requirements existed and complained to the casino about keeping their winnings.

Fortunately, rankings help novices avoid these mishaps. Not only will you know what to look for, but you will also avoid scam casinos because they’re not on the list!

There Can’t Be Just One

I’ve noticed pizza in the USA has many variations. You cannot compare a Chicago deep-dish pizza with the New York Slice! It’s apples and oranges! Casino games also need multiple rankings. One list cannot rule them all. Now, I tend to get obsessively organized sometimes, and I categorize casinos to prepare ranking lists.

This is usually done to keep the casino’s unique factors intact without clubbing them all under the same umbrella. Here are some of the options you can find:

Live casinos

Mobile casinos

Real-Money casinos

Free casinos

Crypto casinos (for example Bitcoin casinos)

Meeting a Skeptical Bunch

Okay! I knew this segment was coming, but I hoped it would be later, he says, chuckling. I’m ready to answer your questions; bring them on!

How can we trust these experts and their rankings online? How do you know they’re not being paid for these rankings?

Great question! Your first instinct should be to question expert authenticity. Look them up on Google for their previous work. An expert leaves a trail of information wherever they go, and it’s usually helpful. Regarding the rankings, much like the doctors’ Hippocratic oath, experts also have an oath for their moral conduct that stops them from lying to you. That is bad karma we don’t want!

Are the rankings made for American and Polish players different?

Yes and no. The basic criteria we use to determine the casinos, like licensing, banking, and safety, do not change. What changes are the casinos that accept said players. Since the law in Poland draws a thin line between licensed and legal casinos, we have to ensure we only provide legal options to keep our citizens and ourselves out of trouble.

Audience Opinions

Most land-based casino representatives agree with what Milan has to say. Alan from Atlanta notes that ranking pushes casinos into a competitive mode and encourages them to perform better. Adding to this, a software operator from Vegas, Amber, says this little motivation has helped the technology behind casinos to develop into what it is today. One casino develops crypto games, and the rest follow suit. Rankings have not only helped guide players but have carved the path for innovation from the sidelines.

Wrapping Up

On the date of issue (July 2022), Note: Unfortunately, gambling is illegal in Poland, so the content in this article is used only for informational purposes and is available to users outside of Poland.