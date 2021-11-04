Headline News News Pro News 

More Pressure No Problem for Danny Keating

Danny Keating [4(3)-0] claims the pressure is on to perform this Friday night.

The Cork prospect populates the Lewis Crocker-topped Conlan Boxing card at the Ulster Hall this weekend.

The fight is the former Australian-based boxer’s first back in Ireland since he turned over and he wants to put on a show for his family and friends as well as the locals.

However, considering he fights Jack Ewbank [4-1], an English fighter with a winning record, ‘Danny Boy’ can’t just focus on looking good, he has to concentrate on securing the win first and foremost.

“The opposition has gone up a level for this fight,” Keating told Irish-Boxing.com.

“I’m fighting a 50/50 fight on paper with a guy with a winning record. I feel there’s gonna’ be pressure, but I believe the pressure will bring out the best in me,” he adds.

Fighting at home may come with some pressure but it also brings a sense of excitement. Keating says his Irish debut has been a long time coming and he is relishing the chance to fight in front of home support.

“Fighting back home on Irish soil means so much to me. I’ve been waiting a long time to get the opportunity to fight at home and now it’s here.”

“It’s gonna be a massive feeling fighting in front of all my family and friends. Also the show has sold out so I’m sure the crowd will be electric.”

The Ulster Hall-hosted fight is also the DDP Sports fighter’s second under experienced coach Tony Davitt and he notes how “I’ve had another great camp under the watchful eye of Tony.”

“When I got the opportunity to fight on such a big card, I packed up my bags and moved up to Dublin to train full time with Tony.” “I’m forever grateful for what DDP has done for me. I believe in the new year coming DDP Sports will be a big name all across Irish boxing.”

