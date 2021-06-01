Headline News News Pro News 

More opponent frustration for feared Caoimhin Agyarko

Jonny Stapleton

Caoimhin Agyarko [8(5)-0] will have to wait to get his hands on a first career pro title.

The middleweight prospect was due to fight for the WBC International ranking title in Telford this weekend but struggled to find an opponent deemed worthy enough to challenge by the governing body.

Instead, the Belfast fighter will take on Mexican Ernesto Olvera [11(3)-6(4)-1] on the undercard of Daniel Dubois’ return to action against Bogdan Dinu.

‘Macho’ comes with a winning record but has lost every time he has tried to step up, meaning the WBC wouldn’t ratify him for the ranking title.

It’s not the worst of opponents for ‘Black Thunder’ but not the type of progressive foe he has been searching for for over a year now.

It’s also not the first time the Holy Trinity graduate has had opponent issues. Last year Agyarko revealed a number of former champions and known names had rebuffed offers to fight him – including two former British champions and a 15-0 fighter -and it seems any name the WBC felt was International title worthy were not Agyarko keen.

It looks like something that will have to be addressed by either Queensbury digging deep into their pockets to tempt opponents to fight a fighter obviously deemed high risk, or for the London trained operator to work his way into mandatory positions.

Either way Saturday’s focus now switches from trying to secure a title to progress Agyarko’s ranking to putting on a show to make fans sit up and take note.

