More Nervous for Cassidy – Moran calm ahead of return to the spotlight

All Dylan Moran’s fight week nerves were burnt up watching Kelynn Cassidy compete on the world stage in Serbia.

Although not in the level of fight he wanted, Moran [15(6)-1(1)] returns to big show action in Birmingham tonight. It’s the popular 26-year-old takes on MJ Hall [2(0)-67(5)-2] in the Queensbury BT Sport broadcast bill.

The last time ‘The Real Deal’ stepped into significant spotlight he suffered a surprise Star Boxing debut defeat at the gloves of Dennis Okoth. It’s a reverse the Waterford welter has recovered from to earn himself a Frank Warren contract, but it’s the kind of reverse that might play on the mind when big show action comes back around.

Moran assures that’s not the case for him. The Deise fighter says that night, the fight and the result are all buried in the past.

“No there won’t be any nerves,” Moran responds when the theory was put him.

“That’s a closed chapter for me. It is what it is, It’s been and gone. Would I change it if I could? No I wouldn’t. That was all meant to happen had I won that night I probably wouldn’t be where I am today.”

Moran faces Hall on the Queensbury card that also includes a six round fight for Dublin teen Willo Hayden. It’s not the level of fight he wanted but with pandemic problems making opponent selection difficult, it’s a guarantee of rounds at the very least.

Not to mention victory this weekend should lead to a big Spring showdown for the popular puncher.

“This weekend I’ve just got to get the wheels turning again. I’ve been out of the ring for 12 months so it’s been hard to get back to where I was at. Hopefully I get a win Saturday, then straight back to the gym and it’s a big fight in February or March. That won’t be long coming around.”

The fact Moran goes into tonight’s fight relaxed and confident doesn’t mean he hadn’t a few nervy moments during fight week.

The Munster fight’s heart was anxious and sweating when Kelyn Cassidy was making his charge toward a World Championship medal.

The reigning National Elite Champion at light heavyweight didn’t quite make it to the podium, falling at the last hurdle but his fellow Waterford fighter and close friend was impressed with his performance.

“I thought Kelyn boxed great, especially for his first time heading away to a big tournament like that. He rose to the occasion. I was more nervous than he was. The wins and the loss will all stand to him going forward.

“I always knew he could produce that stuff in the ring. I know Kelyn since he’s a kid, he’s part of the family. I know him inside out he’s one of the good ones and nobody deserves it more

“I’d like to see him set the goal of the Olympics for himself and to go and make that happen. It’s more than possible and I’ll be doing all I can to help,” he adds before suggesting Waterford will also do what it can help.

“Whoever didn’t know about Kelyn Cassidy in Waterford definitely knows about him now. Waterford’s the best city in the country, I love it. You’ve seen the support I’ve got for years, they get behind their own and I’m sure they’ll do the very same for Kelyn.”