Moran makes a statement with mauling battle against Munoz

Dylan Moran capped off a great night for the Irish and a memorable night for himself as he came back from a tough few months to shine against Israel Munoz.

Moran has had his own setbacks this year as much as anyone and took this fight on just two weeks notice to get up off his arse and stop feeling sorry for himself after the blues he suffered as recently as July.

The 25-year-old Welterweight from Waterford was thrown into boxing limbo in July when his promotion company PGP Boxing went bust as they pulled his lucrative contract that he had signed pre-pandemic. He didn’t know what his future held, but when he took this fight on short notice, it gave him an excuse to get back to the gym.

Moran’s performance did not look like a man who only took this on short notice as he was fast and sharp with explosive moment and great footwork throughout. It was a battle from the beginning until the end, but he did himself justice.

Neither fighter held back from the first bell as they both went at each other trading blows throughout each round. There was plenty of communication between the pair as they encouraged each other to come onto them and show what they had.

The showboating and brute force of both men is what made this fight as it was enthralling from start to finish. Both fighters showed their grit as they took some hard punches on the chin in just about every round, they weren’t holding back. It was no doubt the fight of the night.

Moran’s southpaw style was a lot to handle for Munoz but he did his best to counter and not give him too much of the centre of the ring as he pressed forward to get into the Irishman’s face and have many close encounter battles.

Moran was given a unanimous decision victory with scores of 39-37, 40-36 and 40-36. While it was a great battle, Moran had the cleaner shots due to his excellent combinations and speed due to his southpaw stance that can always be tricky to face.

He will be looking to kick on from here and get into a position for a ranking title fight like he was in before his contract was pulled. It was 3 wins out of 3 for the Irish tonight with Ryan O’Rourke and Victor Rabei also picking up wins.