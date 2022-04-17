Moran, Flood and Donoghue move closer to European medal

Team Ireland secured three more wins on Day Four of the European Youth Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria today.

Six Irish youth fighters looked to progress to the next round in their respective bouts and 50% kept their medal hopes alive.

70kg Laura Moran, making her tournament debut, was dominant throughout her bout against Fatma Erol of Turkey, forcing a standing count in Round 2, winning by way of Round 3 RSC.

Team Captain, Bobbi Flood, at 71kg, similarly, left no doubt as to the dominant boxer in his bout against Giorgi Akhalala of Georgia, with a 5-0 win.

Team Ireland’s Bobbi Flood.

In Ring B’s evening session, 57kg John Donoghue boxed out of the red corner when he contested against England’s Frankie Wood, in a testy bout. The Irish boxer came away with a 5-0 win.

Team Ireland’s John Donoghue.

Jason Nevin (60kg) boxed out of the blue corner against Ukraine’s Oleksandr Yarovyi in Ring A’s afternoon session – and the 5-0 decision went to the boxer in red. Team Captain, 57kg Yasmin Meredith, boxed in the same ring and session when she met Asya Ari of Germany; she, also, came out the wrong side of a unanimous decision, after contesting with style. 63.5kg Tommy McDonnell took on Artur Mkrtchyan of Armenia, and it wasn’t to be for Tommy on this occasion.

Image: Buglarian Boxing Federation

Report Courtesy of IABA

Team Ireland Squad:

48kg: Georgia McGovern, Setanta

48kg: Patsy Joyce, Olympic

50kg: Katie O’Keefe, Kanturk

51kg: Adam McKenna, Holy Family

52kg: Esther Lambe, Setanta

54kg: Shakira Donoghue, Templemore

54kg: Gavin Ryan, Ratoath

57kg: Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians: Team Captain

57kg: John Donoghue, St Michaels Athy

60kg: Jason Nevin, Olympic

63kg: Winnie McDonagh, Neilstown

63.5kg: Tom McDonnell, Docklands

66kg: Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch

67kg: Jim Donovan, Our Lady of Lourdes

70kg: Laura Moran, St Annes

71kg: Bobbi Flood, Cabra: Team Captain.

75kg: Emma Keating, Paulstown

75kg: Joshua Olaniyan, Jobstown

80kg: Ryan Murphy, Neilstown

81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa

81+kg: Cliona Darcy, Tobar Pheadair

86kg: Nathan Ojo, Esker

92kg: David J McDonagh, Olympic

92+kg: Bernie Cawley, St David’s, Naas

Team Manager:

Anna Moore

Coaches:

James Doyle

Liam Cunningham

Aoife Hennigan

Gerard McDaid

Jim O’Neill

R & J:

Martin O’Neill