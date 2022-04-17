Moran, Flood and Donoghue move closer to European medal
Team Ireland secured three more wins on Day Four of the European Youth Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria today.
Six Irish youth fighters looked to progress to the next round in their respective bouts and 50% kept their medal hopes alive.
70kg Laura Moran, making her tournament debut, was dominant throughout her bout against Fatma Erol of Turkey, forcing a standing count in Round 2, winning by way of Round 3 RSC.
Team Captain, Bobbi Flood, at 71kg, similarly, left no doubt as to the dominant boxer in his bout against Giorgi Akhalala of Georgia, with a 5-0 win.
In Ring B’s evening session, 57kg John Donoghue boxed out of the red corner when he contested against England’s Frankie Wood, in a testy bout. The Irish boxer came away with a 5-0 win.
Jason Nevin (60kg) boxed out of the blue corner against Ukraine’s Oleksandr Yarovyi in Ring A’s afternoon session – and the 5-0 decision went to the boxer in red. Team Captain, 57kg Yasmin Meredith, boxed in the same ring and session when she met Asya Ari of Germany; she, also, came out the wrong side of a unanimous decision, after contesting with style. 63.5kg Tommy McDonnell took on Artur Mkrtchyan of Armenia, and it wasn’t to be for Tommy on this occasion.
Report Courtesy of IABA
Team Ireland Squad:
48kg: Georgia McGovern, Setanta
48kg: Patsy Joyce, Olympic
50kg: Katie O’Keefe, Kanturk
51kg: Adam McKenna, Holy Family
52kg: Esther Lambe, Setanta
54kg: Shakira Donoghue, Templemore
54kg: Gavin Ryan, Ratoath
57kg: Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians: Team Captain
57kg: John Donoghue, St Michaels Athy
60kg: Jason Nevin, Olympic
63kg: Winnie McDonagh, Neilstown
63.5kg: Tom McDonnell, Docklands
66kg: Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch
67kg: Jim Donovan, Our Lady of Lourdes
70kg: Laura Moran, St Annes
71kg: Bobbi Flood, Cabra: Team Captain.
75kg: Emma Keating, Paulstown
75kg: Joshua Olaniyan, Jobstown
80kg: Ryan Murphy, Neilstown
81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa
81+kg: Cliona Darcy, Tobar Pheadair
86kg: Nathan Ojo, Esker
92kg: David J McDonagh, Olympic
92+kg: Bernie Cawley, St David’s, Naas
Team Manager:
Anna Moore
Coaches:
James Doyle
Liam Cunningham
Aoife Hennigan
Gerard McDaid
Jim O’Neill
R & J:
Martin O’Neill