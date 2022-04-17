Amateur Headline News News 

Moran, Flood and Donoghue move closer to European medal

Team Ireland secured three more wins on Day Four of the European Youth Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria today.

Six Irish youth fighters looked to progress to the next round in their respective bouts and 50% kept their medal hopes alive.

70kg Laura Moran, making her tournament debut, was dominant throughout her bout against Fatma Erol of Turkey, forcing a standing count in Round 2, winning by way of Round 3 RSC.

Team Captain, Bobbi Flood, at 71kg, similarly, left no doubt as to the dominant boxer in his bout against Giorgi Akhalala of Georgia, with a 5-0 win.

Team Ireland’s Bobbi Flood.

In Ring B’s evening session, 57kg John Donoghue boxed out of the red corner when he contested against England’s Frankie Wood, in a testy bout. The Irish boxer came away with a 5-0 win.

Team Ireland’s John Donoghue.

Jason Nevin (60kg) boxed out of the blue corner against Ukraine’s Oleksandr Yarovyi in Ring A’s afternoon session – and the 5-0 decision went to the boxer in red. Team Captain, 57kg Yasmin Meredith, boxed in the same ring and session when she met Asya Ari of Germany; she, also, came out the wrong side of a unanimous decision, after contesting with style. 63.5kg Tommy McDonnell took on Artur Mkrtchyan of Armenia, and it wasn’t to be for Tommy on this occasion.

Image: Buglarian Boxing Federation

Report Courtesy of IABA

Team Ireland Squad:
48kg: Georgia McGovern, Setanta              

48kg: Patsy Joyce, Olympic                         

50kg: Katie O’Keefe, Kanturk                 

51kg: Adam McKenna, Holy Family          

52kg: Esther Lambe, Setanta

54kg: Shakira Donoghue, Templemore 

54kg: Gavin Ryan, Ratoath                        

57kg: Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians: Team Captain        

57kg: John Donoghue, St Michaels Athy

60kg: Jason Nevin, Olympic

63kg: Winnie McDonagh, Neilstown              

63.5kg: Tom McDonnell, Docklands                             

66kg: Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch          

67kg: Jim Donovan, Our Lady of Lourdes

70kg: Laura Moran, St Annes

71kg: Bobbi Flood, Cabra: Team Captain.                                   

75kg: Emma Keating, Paulstown                            

75kg: Joshua Olaniyan, Jobstown                             

80kg: Ryan Murphy, Neilstown                             

81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa     

81+kg: Cliona Darcy, Tobar Pheadair   

86kg: Nathan Ojo, Esker

92kg: David J McDonagh, Olympic               

92+kg: Bernie Cawley, St David’s, Naas

Team Manager:          

Anna Moore 

Coaches:                     

James Doyle 

Liam Cunningham 

Aoife Hennigan 

Gerard McDaid 

Jim O’Neill

R & J:                          

Martin O’Neill 

