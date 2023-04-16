Money Talks – Dylan Moran open to offers for domestic dust-ups

Dylan Moran did his best Rod Tidwell impression and shouted ‘show me the money’ post his homecoming win in Waterford just over a week ago.

Moran was initially scheduled to fight Declan Geraghty for the Irish title on the Ring Kings ‘The Homecoming’ card, before the Dub pulled out due to cuts.

The 28-year-old has also been heavily linked to a battle of the ‘Real Deals’ with Top Rank’s Paddy Donovan, while Senan Kelly’s name is one that has been mentioned alongside his – not to mention the prospect of a Geraghty match-up.

Now having lived his Waterford dream, Moran is open to all comers but, at 28, believes it’s time to make some money.

As a result, he says he is available to fight the highest bidder.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com after his sixth-round win over Mauro Maximiliano Godoy, Moran said: “I’m 18-1 now, you can see the hype is there, so whoever is paying the most. I’m 28 now, so whoever gives the best offer and pricks my ears up. Wherever the money is what ever makes sense. Whoever is paying the most money I’m going there.

“I’ve never put money first, I’ve always been trying to make it happen, trying to get there. Now I’m here I want to make sure I take the correct steps and move forward.”

Moran was speaking after registering a career-best win on top of the Ring Kings card.

Despite getting the job done early, the Dungarvan fighter felt he got a lot from the step up.

“They were valuable rounds tonight. I’ve never really had valuable rounds, look at my record, it’s always been clutching at straws with my career and hopefully, we can build from here. “

Photo credit Ricardo Guglielminotti The Fighting Irish