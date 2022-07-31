Mixed fortunes for Team NI in Commonwealth Games.

There were mixed fortunes for Team NI Boxing in Birmingham today.

It was one win and a defeat from two Commonwealth clashes at the National Exhibition Centre.

2018 silver medal winner Carly McNaul got the day off to a good start as she had her hand raised. The Ormeau Road Boxing Club moved to within one win of a second medal as she defeated Kristy Lee Harris of Australia via split decision in the round of 16.

The 50kg fighter will now fight Sri Lankan opposition for a place on the podium on Wednesday.

Middleweight Jake Tucker didn’t enjoy the same level of success and exited the tournament as a result.

The Emerald BC prospect bows out at the last 16 stage, losing to Guernsey on a 3-2 split.

Clepson Dos Santos will be hoping to take a big step toward a medal tomorrow. The Holy Trinity fighter faces Ghana in the last 16.

N.I Commonwealth Team:

48kg Nicole Clyde, Antrim BC

50kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Rd BC

51kg Clepson Paiva, Holy Trinity BC

54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s BC

57kg Michaela Walsh, Emerald BC

57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles BC

60kg Amy Broadhurst, St. Bronagh’s BC

63.5kg JP Hale, Star ABC

67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family BC, Drogheda

70kg Eireann Nugent, Immaculata BC

71kg Aidan Walsh, Emerald BC

75kg Jake Tucker, Emerald BC

High Performance Director: John Conlan

Head Coach: Damian Kennedy

Coaches:

Liam Corr

Rory McShane

Jay Delaney

Support Team

Damian Martin

Lorcan McGee