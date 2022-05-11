Mixed Fortunes for Ireland after busy day at World Championships

It’s one all between Ireland and the Billy Walsh coached America after a day of mixed fortunes for Zaur Antia’s charges at the Women’s World Championships in Istanbul today.

Four Irish fighters step into the ring on the international stage and progressed through to the next round.

Tokyo Olympian, 57kg Michaela Walsh got the day of to the perfect start registering Ireland’s third win in the competition.

The European and Commonwealth Games medal winner gave her world podium chances a massive boost as navigated a very tricky opening bout.

Walsh beat USA’s Amelia Moore in the featherweight round of 32 to progress to a last 16 clash set for Friday.

European medal regular Amy Broadhurst also took a step toward a first world medal in the afternoon session. The Louth fighter scored a unanimous victory over Croatia’s Sara Beram in the 63kg class and will return to the ring on Sunday.

Unfortunately, middleweight Aoife O’Rourke won’t be returning as her tournament debut didn’t go to plan. The Roscommon fighter was handed a difficult draw and ultimately exited at the gloves of Naomi Melissa Graham of the USA.

Carly McNaul, got Team Ireland back to winning way in the opening bout of the evening session. The 52kg, was particularly impressive against Burundi’s Ornella Havyarimana – dishing out two standing eights enroute to a unanimous points win.

Kaci Rock, 66kg, has to wait until Thursday’s evening session to begin her campaign – she boxes Austeja Auciute of Lithuania in the evening session. So, too does 50kg, Caitlin Fryers who will make her tournament debut on the same day, in the afternoon session, against South Africa’s Thandolwethu T. Mathiba.

54kg Niamh Fay has a by, and meet Modestine Munga Zalia of the Democratic Republic of Congo in Thursday’s afternoon session, in the bantamweight Round of 32.

Team Ireland Squad

48kg Shannon Sweeney, St.Anne’ BCs, Mayo

50kg Caitlin Fryers, Immaculata BC, Belfast

52kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Road BC, Belfast

54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin

57kg: Michaela Walsh: Emerald BC, Belfast

63kg Amy Broadhurst: St.Bronagh’s ABC, Rostrevor

66kg Kaci Rock, Enniskerry BC, Wicklow

70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Olympic BC, Galway

75kg Aoife O’Rourke: Olympic BC, Galway

Coaches:

Zauri Antia

John Conlan

Eoin Pluck

Noel Burke

Competition Venue:

Sinan Erdem Dome in Istanbul, Turkey

Competition Dates:

May 6th to 21st.