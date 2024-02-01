Misfit Boxing is not a fit for Lee Reeves.

The Limerick native has been linked to the YouTuber and Influencer boxing scene over the last few months.

Many have questioned the association, pointing out, as a fully-fledged pro with extensive amateur experience Reeves could do real damage if put amongst the novices.

However, as a cast member of BBC’s Survivor and a model, the southpaw has found himself in the celebrity realm.

It’s a world the 28-year-old is more than comfortable in but it’s not a sphere he wants to be in when it comes to boxing.

“It doesn’t appeal to me at all. This YouTuber boxing doesn’t appeal,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I can make money [elsewhere]. I’ve streams of income through various things in my life. Thankfully, I’ve a great personality, a great image, so I can make money.

“So boxing first, unless I’m doing it in boxing and ‘real’ boxing I’m not happy.”

Reeves hasn’t been approached by any of the money-spinning celebrity boxing platforms and has made moves to ensure his lack of availability is known.

“I haven’t looked for it and I turned down anything that came along in anyway similar to that. I do social media stuff, modeling and they are great they pay the bills for camp but it’s boxing first.”

Reflecting on his Survivor experience Reeves said it can only help him survive in the tough world of boxing.

“It was an unbelievable experience. Just to be away from civilization, away from social media on an Island. It was really character-building. The things I learned through boxing, that discipline stood to me and I think I can take the things I learnt in Survivor into the ring with me.”

Reeves has been predominantly based in Canada where he worked under Lee Baxter and has traded leather in New York, England and even Columbia.

He returns home on a Jay Byrne JB Promotions card in March. Amazingly his first fight since 2022 is his first ever in Ireland.

“So many fans, friends and family have wanted to see me fight over the years. People always ask when am I fighting at home,” he comments.

“I’m excited to be able to show the Irish fans up close and in the flesh, the sharpness, the ability, a lot of people can see it in person for the first time.”