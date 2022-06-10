Mike Tyson Fight Night next for Larry Fryers

Larry Fryers [11(4)-5(3)] will be hoping to put in a good performance in front of the baddest man on the planet when he returns to the ring next month.

The New York based Monaghan welter has secured a slot on the Mike Tyson Fight Night card and will go to work on July 22.

The mixed code card organised by Cage Wars and endorsed by none other than Mike Tyson takes place where ‘Iron Mike’ made his professional debut, the Empire State Plaza Convention Center in Albany.

‘Lethal’ was scheduled for a return to Philadelphia but will instead fight in Albany on the hybrid show.

An opponent has yet to be confirmed but the 31-year-old will be looking for a return to winning ways on the bill.

Fryers attempted to upset Samuel Teah last time out but was defeated for the fourth successive time as he continues his sizable step ups attempts.

Top Rank sensation Xander Zayas, John Bauza and Wesley Ferrer accounted for the ever game fighter prior to that. He also agreed to fight big punching prospect Elvis Rodriguez and former world champion Rances Barthelemy but both fights fell through due to the pandemic.