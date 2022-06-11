Mike Perez resumes World title charge in Germany

Mike Perez [27(18)-3(1)-1] will resume his cruiserweight World title charge when he returns to the ring in Germany next month.

‘The Rebel’ registered his third straight win since Legacy Boxing brought him back to the fore and ended his three-year ring sabbatical when he successfully defended his WBA Intercontinental title in Dubai in March – and the sports management company have him out again in July.

The Cork based Cuban faces a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent over eight rounds at the Historische Stadthalle, Wuppertal, Nordrhein-Westfalen and will look to build on wins over Vasil Ducar, Jose Gregorio Ulrich and Tony Salam in his 32nd fight.

Vladimir Belujsky also returns from his Jack Cullen defeat on the card.

The 36-year-old is ranked in the WBA’s top 10 and should continue to close in on a world title shot if he remains active and victorious.