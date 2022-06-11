Headline News Latest News Pro News 

Mike Perez resumes World title charge in Germany

Jonny Stapleton

Mike Perez [27(18)-3(1)-1] will resume his cruiserweight World title charge when he returns to the ring in Germany next month.

‘The Rebel’ registered his third straight win since Legacy Boxing brought him back to the fore and ended his three-year ring sabbatical when he successfully defended his WBA Intercontinental title in Dubai in March – and the sports management company have him out again in July.

The Cork based Cuban faces a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent over eight rounds at the Historische Stadthalle, Wuppertal, Nordrhein-Westfalen and will look to build on wins over Vasil Ducar, Jose Gregorio Ulrich and Tony Salam in his 32nd fight.

Vladimir Belujsky also returns from his Jack Cullen defeat on the card.

The 36-year-old is ranked in the WBA’s top 10 and should continue to close in on a world title shot if he remains active and victorious.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

Anthony Cacace gets new Woodstock date – ‘Apache’ to defend his title on Frampton Herring card?

Jonny Stapleton

Frampton Made Betting Outsider for Home Title Shot Against Herring

irishboxing

Medal hope Molloy beaten by home favourite in European Games

Jonny Stapleton