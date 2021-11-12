Mighty Joe Ward shuts out former UFC fighter in New York

Joe Ward made light work of a former UFC competitor in Long Island in the early hours of Friday morning [Irish time].

The 28-year-old talented light heavyweight shut out Leandro Silva on the Star Promotions and Lou DiBella promoted Rockin’ Fights 40 card at The Paramount Huntington.

The win was Ward’s third of 2021 on comes on the back of a revenge victory over Marco Delgado in March and an August win over the previously undefeated American Troy Williams.

Brazilan Silva was familiar to Irish fight fans having shared the ring with Ward’s former National Elite Championship final opponent, Matthew Tinker this time last year.

He came to the ring with has three defeats on his record but had never been stopped and registered an upset win over Antonio Todd in his previous contest.

The 35-year-old also has 30 plus MMA fights to his name and spent three years on the UFC roster boasting a 3-3 and one no-contest slate.

As expected he proved tough, durable, and wild, but ultimately ‘Buscape’ was no match for the three-time European Championship gold medal winner.

The West Meath fighter won every round, whitewashing the MMA convert 60-54 live on Fite TV. The victory sees the Moate BC graduate, who suffered a freak debut defeat, go into 2022 with momentum, enough momentum for one of Ireland’s greatest ever amateurs to look for a step up.

Ward improves to 5-1 thanks to the win while Silva drops to 3-5.