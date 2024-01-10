Mick’s Management Move – Michael Conlan takes Kevin Cronin managerial reigns

Michael Conlan has made Kevin Cronin his first managerial project.

The two-time world title challenger and Olympic medal winner will guide and shape the career of the Kerry super middleweight from here on out.

The Irish boxing legend has been working in the business side of the sport since he established Conlan Boxing with his brother and fellow former world title challenger Jamie Conlan.

However, with Ireland’s only male World Championships gold medal winner still an active pro, the older of the two siblings has done the majority of the heavy lifting.

While Michael Conlan was involved Jamie Conlan was officially the manager and decision-maker for Tyrone McKenna, Padraig McCrory, Kieran Molloy, Kurt Walker and the Conlan Boxing roster.

In the case of Cronin, it will be different the Top Rank star will manage the two-time BUI Celtic title challenger from Kerry.

It remains to be seen if all of Conlan’s boxing work will be outside the squared circle from now on. He has yet to confirm whether he will fight on or not post his surprise defeat to Jordan Gill.

Nothing should be read into the move to work with Cronin in that regard, it’s a plan that has been in place ever since Conlan watched the Irish Boxing Awards Domestic Fight of the Year between the Kerry man and Jamie Morrissey in Galway last Summer.