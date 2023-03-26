Mick Conlan Proposes the World Boxing Super Duper Series

Michael Conlan believes there is enough talent in the featherweight division to do a World Boxing Super Duper Series.

The World Boxing Super Series is now a thing of the past but was a very popular format that saw eight fighters enter and contest quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final with only one winner emerging.

It generally lead to the best fighting the best at the given weights and guaranteed the biggest fights in the chosen weight classes were made – helping create huge stars like Oleksandr Usyk and Naoya Inoue.

It’s a format Conlan believes would fit the current featherweight landscape and is something he would love to see happen at the weight he challenges for a world title at on May 27.

Currently at 126lbs are the likes of Irish favourite Kiko Martinez, Isaac Dogboe, who Conlan has been linked to regularly, Robeisy Rameriez, who defeated Conlan in the 2012 Olympics, Brandon Figueroa, Conlan defeater Leigh Wood, Carl Frampton defeater Josh Warrington, big punching Maurico Lara and of course IBF world champion Luis Alberto Lopez who Conlan fights in Belfast this summer.

It’s a strong cast that could make up a blockbuster tournament, suggests the Belfast star.

“I think the division is fantastic at the minute and it would fit well to have a Super Series as it would be unbelievable,” he said at the Europa Hotel on Thursday.

“You have myself, Lara, Warrington, Wood, Vargas, Figueroa, Ramirez, Dogboe… You could probably do 12, instead of eight, but it would be fantastic as it’s a great division and so hot at the minute.”

“Everything changes so quickly and so often which is nice to see as it will change against on May 27.”