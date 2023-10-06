Micheal Conlan to Top Matchroom Belfast Show

Michael Conlan will top the Belfast December 2 show which will now be promoted by both Conlan Boxing and Matchroom,

It’s emerged Eddie Hearn will work with Conlan Boxing and promote the SSE Arena a few weeks shy of Christmas.

The move suggests Conlan may have teamed up with Matchroom, which in turn indicates Josh Warington and/or Leigh Wood fights await in the new year.

The initial plan was for the Olympic medal to fight abroad in December with Tyrone McKenna and Lewis Crocker headlining a Conlan Boxing show at the home of Irish boxing.

However, with Matchroom’s involvement things have changed and the the featherweight world title hopeful will now fight for the first time since splitting from Top Rank, leaving coach Adam Booth and losing to Luis Alberto Lopez in his hometown, with the Battle of Belfast most likely moving chief support.

It means Matchroom will be in Ireland for back to back weeks following up Katie Taylor versus Chantelle Cameron in Dublin with a stacked card in Belfast seven days later.

It also suggests Conlan will return in a fight of note, with suggestion a European title fight may be on the horizon.

Conlan Boxing previously worked with Matchroom when Ireland’s only World Amateur Championship gold medal winner fought Leigh Wood for the a world title last year.

Matchroom’s Belfast light middleweight Caoimhin Agyarko should benefit and secure a slot on the card, while Conlan Boxing’s roster will look to take advantage of the positive working relationship with DAZN and Matchroom.

Matchroom last promoted in Belfast in 2017 when working with former unified world champion Ryan Burnett.