Micheal Conlan makes Promoter Eddie Hearn’s Dreams come true

Promoting a Michael Conlan fight is a dream come true for Eddie Hearn, according to Jamie Conlan.

Speaking back when Matchroom promoted the Belfast fighter’s world title fight with Leigh Wood the Conlan Boxing boss man said Hearn had always wanted to work with the Olympic medal winner.

If that is indeed the case, the Essex fight-maker will be overjoyed this weekend as he co-promotes a show topped by the Belfast star in an intriguing clash with Jordan Gill.

According to the former Commonwealth champion, the DAZN-aligned promoter had regretted not signing the two-time world title challenger – he admitted as much over a few drinks.

“Eddie’s dream has always been to work with Michael, as he stated in a nightclub in Las Vegas in 2017,” Conlan ahead of the Leigh Wood fight.

“He realized he missed a trick not working with Michael and I think he is going ‘I should have signed this kid’. Eddie’s loss was Bob Arums’ gain and everything worked out perfectly for us. I think Eddie is loving what we bring to the table.”

While Conlan may have been stirring things a little at the time, it was clear Hearn sees serious value in the Belfast feather. He admitted motivation to win the purse bids was greater than just being able to call the shots for his fighter, Wood.

Katie Taylor, Gary Cully, Caoimhin Agyarko and Paddy Donovan’s promoter revealed he wanted to bring a fighter with ESPN and BT Sport headlining experience to his platform.

“I did spend a lot of money. It’s a great fight for DAZN, you have a guy who has headlined on ESPN in America, headlined on BT, in Michael Conlan. It was like a statement of intent for us and DAZN, we want to get these big fights,” said Hearn last year.

Hearn gets to have Conlan on DAZN again this weekend, December 2 on top of a bill that includes as eagerly anticipated all Belfast bout between Tyrone McKenna and Lewis Crocker as well as mouthwatering battles for Agyarko and Sean McComb against former British champions Troy Williamson and Sam Maxwell respectively.