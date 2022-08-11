Amateur Headline News Latest News 

Michaela Walsh hails ‘unbelievable’ family success

Commonwealth Games victory tasted all the sweeter for Michaela Walsh because she got to share it with her brother Aidan.

Walsh made history at the games becoming the first ever Team NI fighter to win three Commonwealth medals, adding 2022 gold to the silvers she won in Glasgow and on the Gold Coast.

It’s a massive personal achievement for the Emerald BC featherweight and one made all the better by her brother Aidan’s similar success.

The first brother and sister duo to box at the Olympic Games both stepped onto the podium over the weekend, a silver medal winner in 2018, the younger of the two Walsh siblings, Aidan also claimed gold in Birmingham.

Olympian Michaela Walsh celebrated her brother’s success as much as her own and rejoiced in the family achievement.

“It’s unbelievable, seeing Aidan winning, it was hard not to get emotional because it’s obviously something I’ve dreamed of for him, but to do it together, there’s no words to describe the feeling,” she said.

“Going into this tournament we were just really enjoying the journey, weren’t really putting too much pressure on ourselves.

“Obviously we wanted a gold medal but we said we’d just enjoy the journey and enjoy the moment, take each day as it comes regardless of what side of the podium we’re standing on.

“We wanted to enjoy it and that’s what we did, we came away with the gold medals.”

