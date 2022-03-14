Michael Conlan vs Leigh Wood OFFICIAL SCORECARDS

Michael Conlan needed to win the last round if he was to fulfill his world title dream in Nottingham on Saturday night.

The Belfast fighter looked in complete control for the majority of the fight, dropping his opponent sensationally in the first and producing a masterclass in the rounds that followed.

Leigh Wood did rally late but consensus had the Olympic medal winner with a relatively comfortable cushion going into the final two rounds.

A knockdown that was vehemently disputed by Conlan and his corner in the penultimate session tightened things up but again the major felt Conlan, particularly as he’d scored a 10-8 of his own, still had a comfortable enough lead.

However, the result hung in the balance going into the last round, Wood just needed to win the round to secure a draw and ensure he retained his titles, a knockdown and he’d have won.

It turns out he made the cards irrelevant with a sensational stoppage but the scorecards still make for interesting reading.

Conlan was 104-103, 105-102 104-103 up going into the final stanza. The Top Rank star won four of the first five on all three judges’ scorecards, including a 10-8 first-round across the board, and won two of the next four on two cards and three on one.

All three gave Wood frames 10 and 11, meaning it all hinged on the last.

Have a look below:

Photo credit Mark Robinson Matchroom