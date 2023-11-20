Michael Conlan v Jordan Gill: Fight Night Preview

Ireland meets England in a featherweight main event on December 2 in Belfast, as Michael Conlan and Jordan Gill are two fighters bidding to return to glory following disappointing defeats.

Will the Irishman position himself back into the win column on home soil, or will his English foe upset the crowd and walk out of the SSE Arena victorious?

We’ll answer all your questions and more in today’s comprehensive boxing preview of Michael Conlan vs. Jordan Gill.

Conlan vs. Gill: Fighter Previews

Michael Conlan

Conlan (18-2, 9 KOs) looks forward to returning to the ring on a huge night of Irish boxing live worldwide on DAZN.

After his legendary Fight of the Year bout with Leigh Wood in 2022, he was not seen in action again until May, when he was stopped in five rounds by IBF Featherweight World Champion Luis Alberto Lopez of Mexico. This marked his second consecutive World Title loss.

Pedro Diaz, a Cuban-American trainer, will accompany the Belfast native in his training and on his anticipated return to the SSE arena. In pursuit of career reestablishment and additional prospects for World Title contention, he intends to engage in competition within the Super-Featherweight division.

Jordan “The Thrill” Gill

Gill (27-2-1, 8 KOs) makes his first appearance since October 2022 at Wembley Arena, where he was knocked out in the fourth round by Kiko Martinez, the two-weight World Champion of Spain. The Chatteris native aims to stun the local hero in order to re-enter the World Title picture.

He won the European featherweight championship, defeating Karim Guerfi in London’s O2 Arena in 2022. Still, this success was quickly overshadowed by the Martinez defeat just eight months later, and he hasn’t made an in-ring appearance since.

Conlan vs. Gill: The Tale of the Tape

Michael Conlan Jordan Gill Country Northern Ireland United Kingdom Age 32 29 Pro Record 18-2-0 27-2-1 KOs 9 8 Height 5’8” 5’7” Reach 69.0” – Win/Loss (Last 5) L/W/W/L/W L/W/D/W/W Championship Titles – – Stance Orthodox Orthodox Inactivity 189 days 399 days Pro Six years 11 years

Conlan vs. Gill: Main Event Analysis

Conlan vs. Gill: From a Betting Perspective

Michael Conlan is presently 1/8 to win the fight outright on various betting sites across Ireland, but the outside, Jordan Gill, is priced at a huge 5/1 to pull off the major upset.

To chase another title opportunity, Conlan will need a decisive victory. If he can reach Gill early, he can score a stoppage well before the midway point to emulate the dominance Martinez showed us against the Englishman.

This potential outcome additionally shines added betting value for those looking at the KO/TKO prop, as an outright wager may not be the desirable pricing for some.

Conlan

Conlan has an 18-2 professional record and has competed in the Olympics two times as an amateur, capturing bronze in London in 2012.

Conlan won his first 16 fights, paving the way for an opportunity at the WBA featherweight championship in 2022. He also made a strong start in that fight, knocking out champion Leigh Wood in the first round and leading on the scorecards until he was stopped in the 12th.

Conlan regained his championship contention later that year with victories over Miguel Marriaga and Karim Guerfi at the SSE Arena. He knocked Marriaga out three times on his route to a unanimous decision victory before stopping Guerfi in the opening round.

However, his opportunity at the IBF championship did not go as planned, as he was defeated in the fifth round in front of a home crowd. The 31-year-old hopes to reclaim his world championship shot with a victory in December.

Gill

Gill has won 19 of his 27 victories by decision, only losing twice by knockout. In December 2021, he drew with Alan Castillo at the Echo Arena in Liverpool. While decisions dominate Gill’s record, he has won four of his previous seven fights via knockout.

Gill was knocked down four times in his loss against Martinez last year, with his team giving up in the fourth after he was knocked down twice in that round alone.

Gill hopes his return to the ring after a year away is the first step in his recovery from that setback. However, he travels to Northern Ireland as a significant outsider on the betting odds.

Conlan vs. Gill Event Information

Date & Time: Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 – 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 – 10:00 p.m. Location: SSE Arena, Belfast, Northern Ireland

SSE Arena, Belfast, Northern Ireland Promotion: Matchroom

Matchroom Scheduled Bouts: 4 (So far)

4 (So far) How to Watch: DAZN

DAZN Main Event Bout: Michael Conlan vs. Jordan Gill

Michael Conlan vs. Jordan Gill Moneyline Odds Probability: Conlan – 88.9% (1/8) Gill – 16.7% (+500)

Conlan vs. Gill Undercard

Sean McComb vs. Sam Maxwell

Tyrone McKenna vs. Lewis Crocker

Caoimhin Agyarko vs. Troy Williamson

A crowded lineup precedes the main event, with many local Irish favourites. Caoimhin Agyarko of Ireland takes against former British champion Troy Williamson, while Tyrone McKenna and Lewis Crocker of Belfast square off, and Sean McComb will want to improve on his 16-1 record versus ex-Commonwealth Champion Sam Maxwell.