Michael Conlan to fight ‘great opponent’ in Belfast in August

Michael Conlan [16(8)-0] has a fight locked in for August 6 and it’s full steam ahead for the Feile.

The Olympic medal winner returns after his dramatic WBA regular world title defeat to Leigh Wood [26(16)-2910] later this summer.

An opponent has signed to fight and will come to trade leather in Belfast. The identity of that opponent won’t be revealed just yet but the Belfast fighter did confirm he won’t immediately rematch Wood.

He also stressed his 19th pro foe will be a fighter of note that will help draw a crowd.

“The fight is already done. I can’t mention the opponent’s name but it’s going to be in Belfast on August 6,” Conlan explained.

Nottingham, UK: Leigh Wood vs Michael Conlan, WBA Featherweight World Title. 13 March 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

“I would love it to be Leigh but it’s not Leigh we are going to have to wait for the rematch. The next opponent will be announced very soon and is a great opponent for what we are doing. I’m excited, it’s good to be back.”

The fight will be the 30-year-old’s first since his first career reverse, a reverse he admits hurt but one he has found a way to come to terms with.

“I’m not going to lie it was hard to get over the loss. My first time ever being knocked out. When you get knocked out on TV it’s the most naked you can be to the world. Everyone sees it, all the people on Twitter will take the piss, it’s just the way it is. I’m over it now. I was down for a while but I understand the mistakes I made. I know what I need to fix and where I need to get to, so I’m happy enough. I’m well over it. I’m looking forward to the next steps.”